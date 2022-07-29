Grand Junction lodging tax numbers released

Overall sales and use tax numbers are holding slightly above where city staff thought they would be following the release of the June sales and use tax reports, but lodging tax funds are wildly outpacing last year’s numbers and budget predictions.
The report shows taxes that were spent in May and allocated in June. Funds from Grand Junction’s 6% lodging tax go primarily to Visit Grand Junction to market the city, and also fund the Grand Junction Air Service Alliance and Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission.
In June, the city collected $527,820 in lodging tax, compared to $410,849 in June, 2021 and a projection of $422,899 in the 2022 budget.
To date, the city has collected $1,987,219 in lodging tax this year, compared to $1,335,579 this time last year and $1,573,557 projected in the budget.
“Total lodging tax collections received year-to-date through May 2022’s business is 24.8% higher compared to the same five-month YTD period last year,” Visit GJ Director Elizabeth Fogarty said in an email report.
Fogarty noted those numbers do not include those from short-term rentals, which will be processed later.
Finance Director Jodi Welch said she thinks those numbers are partially due to staff still being conservative regarding budget projections because they didn’t know what the COVID-19 situation would be like in 2022.
Also, Welch said, marketing efforts for the city have paid off.
“It doesn’t just happen,” City Manager Greg Caton said of the growth. “It happens because of good strong work done by a variety of people.”
This spring, Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill allowing governments to spend lodging tax dollars on affordable housing in addition to marketing purposes.
That bill, House Bill 22-1117, was designed specifically to alleviate the housing crunch in mountain towns by allowing communities to opt out of directing 100% of the lodging tax revenues back into marketing. When Polis signed the bill in Eagle County in March, he specifically noted to the Vail Daily that Colorado’s “recreation economy, our tourism economy, depends on housing.”
Caton said that if Grand Junction were to change to funding affordable housing via its lodging tax, it would have to do so via a ballot issue.
City Council Member Dennis Simpson said he has brought the subject up in budget discussions, but no real discussion about changing who gets the lodging tax has taken place.
“I very much would like to discuss reallocation with voter approval,” Simpson said in an email.
Other council members did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Grand Junction City Council has talked a lot about addressing the city’s affordable housing issues, setting aside $1 million in the 2022 budget for housing purposes, and setting a goal of creating 45-70 new affordable housing units per year. The city averages about 35 new affordable units per year.
Overall, Grand Junction has experienced a strong sales tax year.
In June, the city reported collecting $5,285,071 in sales tax, and $6,307,875 overall, combining sales tax, lodging tax and sales tax remitted from Mesa County.
For comparison, the city reported $4,870,696 in sales tax last June, and $5,805,694 combined, and projected $5,019,025 in sales tax and $5,870,876 combined in the 2022 budget.
To date in 2022, the city has reported $36,867,899 in sales and use tax, compared to $32,851,374 at this point last year and $34,803,941 projected in the budget.
Caton said that although the tax numbers are above budget projections, they’re not significantly above like they were last year, due in part to the city not budgeting as conservatively as last year.
Welch said the construction, motor vehicle and hotel/lodging industries have been performing particularly strongly this year.
Inflation is also impacting sales tax growth, Caton said, and it’s always tricky figuring out how much the numbers going up is due to inflation and how much is due to economic growth.
For the rest of 2022, Caton said he’s cautiously optimistic the numbers will remain high for Grand Junction, but things might not be exactly the same as previous months.