Overall sales and use tax numbers are holding slightly above where city staff thought they would be following the release of the June sales and use tax reports, but lodging tax funds are wildly outpacing last year’s numbers and budget predictions.

The report shows taxes that were spent in May and allocated in June. Funds from Grand Junction’s 6% lodging tax go primarily to Visit Grand Junction to market the city, and also fund the Grand Junction Air Service Alliance and Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission.