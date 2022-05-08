The city of Grand Junction is going through the process of renewing its urban camping ban, which is aimed at preventing homeless people from camping within city limits.
The Grand Junction Police Department’s report on the matter states that a majority of unhoused people do not harm the community, but there are some who do.
In the report, the Police Department asks the city to continue the camping ban permanently.
“While the community in whole understands and empathizes with the complexity of homelessness in America and in our community, they also understand that unregulated camping on private and public property poses significant burdens on many of our resources.
Additionally, such activity can infringe upon the health and safety of everyone, including those living illegally in camps, as well as residents and business owners who have property rights, and of shared public land use rights,” the report states.
According to the report, the Police Department sometimes deals with campsites in which unhoused people are living, which police said harm the surrounding environment via trash and human waste accumulation, and spent more than $60,000 to clean up illegal campsites in 2020 and 2021.
“The Grand Junction Police Department Community Resource Unit (CRU) monitors known areas for illegal camping and routinely post notices (AttachmentB) that warn against illegal camping and trespass and that it may be a crime, but the notices also include a phone number to CRU offering assistance with resources,” the report states.
The department has issued 14 citations to people for illegally camping in the city.
The report references problems with urban campsites elsewhere.
“The issues contained in the attachments regarding problems with camping sites in Seattle and Austin, Texas, also exist in Grand Junction, they just have not been reported with any depth by local journalists.”