Grand Junction Police Sgt. Stan Ancell was skeptical of the department’s co-responder unit at first.
The co-responder unit is a special unit adopted by the Grand Junction Police Department and other departments, consisting of a patrol officer and a mental health professional. The latter is better equipped to respond to mental health crisis calls such as suicidal subjects, welfare checks and substance abuse issues because of their knowledge and experience with mental health issues.
The co-responder unit started operating in 2018 via a grant from the state of Colorado. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office also received grant funds in 2018 for a co-responder unit, but has moved in a different direction for its mental health response, according to the city of Grand Junction.
The Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for an interview for this story.
“The goal was to have an officer team up with a mental health clinician to handle mental health calls that might not require a patrol officer,” said Ancell, who now oversees the co-responder unit.
With 26 years under his belt at the Police Department and 30 overall in law enforcement, Ancell said in the old days when law enforcement responded to mental health crisis calls, they generally tried to convince the person to go willingly to Mind Springs or another institution, or took them against their will if necessary.
“That’s just how law enforcement worked,” Ancell said.
“If you’ve done it one way for 30-plus years, it’s hard to change,” he said, noting that he had never had to work with mental health before.
In the years since Grand Junction’s co-responder unit started, Ancell has changed his tune, and said he can’t imagine not having the co-responder unit. He now oversees that unit along with a host of other units.
Ancell was a patrol sergeant for the department when the unit was formed in 2018. He moved from patrol to his current position in January.
“It’s pretty amazing how beneficial it’s been for us,” Ancell said.
The positives are many, Ancell said, and include cutting down on sending people to nearby hospitals when a different treatment is possible via the co-responder, who can give them helpful resources and make a safety plan.
This frees up space at hospitals, Ancell said, while also freeing up busy officers to spend their time on other things and helping patients with their issues without sending them to a hospital.
“We were inundating mental health facilities with patients,” Ancell said.
Another option law enforcement could use in the past was jail, but mental health holds were outlawed in 2018.
“That’s not the right environment for them,” then interim Police Chief Mike Nordine said at the time. “Jails are for criminals. They are not for taking care of people in a mental health crisis.”
A state study published in August, 2021, looking at effects of co-responder units found them effective in reaching people with behavioral and mental health issues, reducing the number of involuntary mental health holds and connecting those in need to services.
Most co-responder calls were resolved on the scene, the study found, and did not require any further activity from law enforcement or EMS personnel.
On the Western Slope, co-responder units are active in Montrose, Delta, Aspen and Vail, according to the state of Colorado. As of October, 2021, there were 28 state-funded co-responder units operating in Colorado.
“The trust the co-responders are building in the community is immeasurable,” said Aspen Police Chief Richard Pryor in a state press release. “To be able to provide an alternative to low-level arrests has reduced the burden on our local courts and provides officers with a sense that they can bring the possibility of a more lasting solution to the lives of some of those suffering mental illnesses.”
In Grand Junction, the unit has responded to more than 3,200 crisis calls. In 2021, Grand Junction’s co-responder unit was called out to 959 crisis calls, plus several hundred follow-up calls.
Most of the calls come through dispatch, Ancell said, citing suicidal subjects as an example.
Alternatively, patrol officers can go out to a call that turns into a mental health call, then have the co-responder come in and help the person in question.
The co-responder doesn’t even necessarily have to respond with patrol, Ancell said, especially if the person called in themselves.
Once on the scene, the co-responder gets a feel for the person, talking to them, and can make decisions about whether to take the person into custody, create a safety plan, give the person resources, etc., Ancell said.
If someone is truly suicidal or barricaded somewhere, Ancell said, the co-responder can be a resource and help talk the person into coming out or getting assistance.
The Police Department is in the process of moving from contracting with Mind Springs for the co-responder program to having in-house mental health professionals.
“One inconsistency throughout the past four years has been with the turnover in clinicians currently employed as Mind Springs Health employees. This has led to several challenges, namely inconsistency in the provision of services given the rotation of Mind Springs clinicians that serve in the co-responder position. After evaluating those issues, the Police Department believes bringing on clinicians as city employees will provide a longer-lasting, more sustainable program with better pay and benefits to the clinicians,” a June memo to City Council read.
“I think the relationship just works better when they’re with us full-time,” Ancell said.
The plan for the Police Department is to have two co-responders so one can cover field work and another can help with case management.
“Overall, the Police Department is pleased with the direction of the co-responder program, as it has been very well received not only within the organization, but within the community as a whole,” the memo read.
The need for such programs has become clear in recent years, City Manager Greg Caton said, and growing the program is a part of that.
“We’ve seen a tremendous amount of success with the program,” Caton said. “We want to enhance and support a program that has served us extremely well and served the community well.”
“Our goal is to help everybody we can, and so if there’s a better way to do it, everybody is certainly supportive of it,” Ancell said.