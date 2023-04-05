The crowd grew from a few at 6:15 p.m. to a packed house at Ramblebine Brewing Company in downtown Grand Junction by 7 p.m. on Tuesday as Grand Junction Recreation Center supporters sipped on craft beer and nibbled on food while anxiously awaiting the results of ballot issue 1A to be displayed on a large-screen TV.

With City Council candidates Jason Nguyen and Anna Stout, who was running unopposed, along with Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou among those in attendance at the brewery, a huge cheer went up as the first results were displayed around 8 p.m.

