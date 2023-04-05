Grand Junction Anna Stout celebrates with Andrea Krieves, co-chair of the rec center committee, after hearing the first results of ballot issue 1A for a new Grand Junction Recreation Center. The issue was leading 7,528 to 4,995.
Supporters of the Grand Junction Recreation Center, including Mayor Anna Stout, cheer at Ramblebine Brewing Company after hearing that the issue was leading 7,528 to 4,995 after the first results were released.
Supporters of the Grand Junction Recreation Center, including Mayor Anna Stout, center in white top, cheer Tuesday night at Ramblebine Brewing Company after hearing that the issue was leading 7,528 to 4,995 after the first results were released. Below, Stout, right, celebrates with Andreya Krieves, co-chair of the rec center committee after the initial results were released.
Supporters of the Grand Junction Recreation Center, including Mayor Anna Stout, cheer at Ramblebine Brewing Company after hearing that the issue was leading 7,528 to 4,995 after the first results were released.
Grand Junction Anna Stout celebrates with Andrea Krieves, co-chair of the rec center committee, after hearing the first results of ballot issue 1A for a new Grand Junction Recreation Center. The issue was leading 7,528 to 4,995.
Supporters of the Grand Junction Recreation Center, including Mayor Anna Stout, cheer at Ramblebine Brewing Company after hearing that the issue was leading 7,528 to 4,995 after the first results were released.
Supporters of the Grand Junction Recreation Center, including Mayor Anna Stout, center in white top, cheer Tuesday night at Ramblebine Brewing Company after hearing that the issue was leading 7,528 to 4,995 after the first results were released. Below, Stout, right, celebrates with Andreya Krieves, co-chair of the rec center committee after the initial results were released.
Supporters of the Grand Junction Recreation Center, including Mayor Anna Stout, cheer at Ramblebine Brewing Company after hearing that the issue was leading 7,528 to 4,995 after the first results were released.
The crowd grew from a few at 6:15 p.m. to a packed house at Ramblebine Brewing Company in downtown Grand Junction by 7 p.m. on Tuesday as Grand Junction Recreation Center supporters sipped on craft beer and nibbled on food while anxiously awaiting the results of ballot issue 1A to be displayed on a large-screen TV.
With City Council candidates Jason Nguyen and Anna Stout, who was running unopposed, along with Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou among those in attendance at the brewery, a huge cheer went up as the first results were displayed around 8 p.m.
Those results showed that Grand Junction voters appeared to approve a ballot issue funding a recreation center at Matchett Park, based on those early ballot returns.
A total of 12,253 votes were counted as of 8 p.m. with the issue leading with 7,528 votes for and 4,995 against. Final results were not available at press time.
“I’m feeling so grateful right now,” Stout said. “I’m grateful to the community. I’m grateful to the staff, the community volunteers and everyone who has stuck with this and not given up on a community rec center. This is a legacy project and I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”
The ballot issue proposed a .14% sales tax increase from 3.25% to 3.39% — which wouldn’t apply to groceries, gas or medicine — to increase the city’s debt by $70 million in order to get the rec center built. The effort will also rely on sales tax money from retail marijuana, which voters approved in 2021, although stores have yet to open.
The sales tax increase would end in 30 years.
Previous attempts at getting a recreation center in Grand Junction via the ballot failed, including one in 2019.
“It says a lot that this issue hasn’t gone away even after several losses,” said Andreya Krieves, who was involved with the committee that worked on getting the measure passed. “It was just a matter of us getting it right. The community is ready for it. They’re ready to invest in quality of life and the well-being of its residents.”
Proponents of the rec center said it’s a necessary amenity for a city the size of Grand Junction, and would help jump-start development in Matchett Park, which is located in northeast Grand Junction, in an area that doesn’t have much in the way of public amenities.
Opponents of the issue said they don’t want any new taxes in Grand Junction.
Amenities for the rec center were projected to include a lap pool, warm-water leisure pool, lazy river, warm-water therapy pool, water playground, gymnasium, indoor track, fitness and weights area, meeting rooms and other community gathering and recreation spaces.
The plan was developed over several months by city staff, stakeholders and Barker Rinker Seacat, a Denver-based consulting firm that specializes in recreation centers.
“We had a better plan this time than any other time this has appeared on the ballot,” said Peter Booth, another committee member. “There are lessons to be learned in losing, and we learned a lot of those lessons and put together a better package. We also got support from areas of the community, like the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, that didn’t support us before.”