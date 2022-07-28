Grand Junction man 1 of 2 motorcyclists killed in Garfield County

A Grand Junction man was one of two motorcyclists killed in separate crashes on Interstate 70 in Garfield County this week.
Clark Worrall, 30, of Grand Junction, was named as the deceased in an early morning crash Monday in a press release from the Garfield County Coroner’s Office.
According to the release, the crash was reported shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. Witnesses told investigators that a motorcyclist traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed collided with the rear of a small moving truck at mile post 73 near Parachute. The moving truck was driving in the right lane.
Worrall was pronounced dead on the scene and a later autopsy revealed blunt force chest and neck injuries. Worrall was wearing a helmet and the manner of death is being investigated as an accident.
Later on Monday, at 9:33 a.m. the coroner’s office responded to a death at Valley View Hospital related to a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday also on Interstate 70.
The Garfield County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Kelly Harless, 67, of Dolores.
According to investigators, Harless crashed while traveling eastbound at milepost 116.5 in Glenwood Springs when an SUV pulling a trailer started to enter the right lane that Harless was riding in. That forced Harless to the right side of the right lane causing him to crash into a barrier. Harless was not wearing a helmet, according to the release and the cause of death is being investigated as blunt force injuries to the chest and the manner of death is being investigated as an accident.