A Grand Junction man was arrested by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office Thursday following a standoff with the SWAT team.
Tyler Sims, 29, of Grand Junction, has been charged with sexual assault on a child, three counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor, three counts of unlawful distribution to a minor and one county of child abuse for incidents that police said occurred between April 1 and July 25, 2021.
Sims was arrested Thursday by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office after being located at a residence in Grand Junction, according to a Mesa County Sheriff's Office press release.
According to the release, Sims barricaded himself in the residence and refused to come out. A shelter in place warning was sent to the surrounding community.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Grand Junction Police Department combined SWAT Team was called, as well as deputies trained in crisis intervention and negotiation.
Sims ultimately surrendered to law enforcement and was taken to the hospital as a precaution before being booked into the Mesa County Jail, according to the release.
Sims also faces charges on unrelated warrants, and additional charges stemming from the incident are pending, the release stated. He is due in court March 31 for a return filing of charges.