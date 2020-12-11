Duane Lee Storey, 38, was last seen in the Grand Junction area heading eastbound on Interstate 70 by a license plate reader in Clifton on the morning of Dec. 1, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Five days later, he was arrested by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida along with Cody Sean Brelsford, 41, of Placerville, near Telluride, after a vehicle pursuit and armed standoff.
They both are being investigated for a shooting that occurred in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 3 in which 26-year-old ICU nurse Caitlyn Kaufman was killed.
When asked about the Florida shooting at a press conference earlier this week, Nashville Police said that no connections had been made between the two incidents.
“We do not know the travel, the path they took and if they came through Nashville,” Metro Nashville detective Chris Dickerson said.
He said that the Nashville Police are actively working with the other sheriff’s offices.
“Whatever evidence they recover, we will compare notes with them and it is something we are looking into,” Dickerson said.
The shooting reportedly occurred on the Nashville interstate as Kaufman was on her way to work.
A welfare check was conducted for Storey by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 3, according to a case report filed by the MCSO. His mother reportedly called to say she was worried about her son because of comments he made recently. She said he came to her home and took multiple guns that were his and claimed he was part of the CIA.
Storey, a disabled combat veteran, suffers from PTSD and his mother was worried he was going to harm somebody or himself. He reportedly made multiple suicide-by-cop statements in the past and had body armor and other weapons at his home.
After this report, the MCSO sent out a nationwide alert that morning for Storey and his vehicle, a white 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The next time the vehicle was reported to police was in northwest Florida.
A man reported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Florida that he came to an abrupt stop while driving at around 12:30 a.m., on Dec. 6 when he saw a 2003 Jeep Cherokee parked in the middle of the intersection. The driver, later identified as Storey, started shooting at his car, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports.
A second victim reported that he thought the parked vehicle was broken down and when he approached he was shot at as well.
“This is a random act of violence,” Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said in a news release posted about the incident.
The vehicle was next seen by a lieutenant with the nearby Bay County Sheriff’s Office who reported that the occupants pointed a handgun with a laser at him.
“A pursuit of the vehicle began, including additional Bay County Sheriff deputies and Panama City Police Department officers,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford reported. “The vehicle drove through a barricade and entered the Port of Panama City. The vehicle reached a dead end at the port and an armed standoff ensued.”
Storey and Brelsford were reportedly heavily armed and wearing body armor.
After deputies took up tactical positions and began negotiations, the two surrendered, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office reports.
“This was an extremely dangerous situation with heavily armed subjects. I’m proud of the way that deputies responded risking their lives to protect our community,” Sheriff Ford posted onto Facebook.
Storey was arrested on charges that include vehicular eluding and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Brelsford faces assault and weapons charges.
“I am very thankful no one lost their lives from the cowardly acts of this individual. I am very pleased these suspects are behind bars for we may never know what their next move may have been,” Sheriff Crews said.
After his arrest, Storey reportedly told Washington County Sheriffs Office investigators that “it was time to go to war” and that he did not know either of the men he shot at.