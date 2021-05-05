A Grand Junction man was arrested Saturday after allegedly holding a pair of scissors to a woman’s throat and preventing her from leaving her residence.
Korey Orloff, 29, was charged with second-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment and a number of assault charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, in relation to two altercations with the same victim, according to the arrest affidavit.
A Grand Junction Police Department officer contacted the victim Saturday morning away from the residence. She was covered in blood, according to the report. She told the officer the first incident began around 2 a.m. when Orloff returned to the residence on 28 ½ Road intoxicated after going to a local bar.
Orloff got into an argument with the victim and allegedly pushed her to the ground, then got on top of her and physically assaulted her.
He knelt on her chest, restricting her breathing, the victim told police. During the assault he allegedly held a pair of scissors to both his own neck and the victim’s neck.
The physical altercation lasted around 15 minutes after which the victim convinced Orloff to shower as he was covered in blood. At that point she left the residence and attempted to drive away, but Orloff pursued her and tried to take her car keys away.
The victim was transported to St. Mary’s hospital Saturday morning. She returned to the residence where the first incident happened after leaving the hospital believing Orloff was no longer there. Orloff was asleep in the residence, but woke up and became upset when the victim told him she had contacted the police. He struck her several times, once in the back of the head with a skateboard, according to the affidavit.
When police arrived, Orloff fled out the back of the residence and over several fences, according to police. Officers found him later down the street covered in dried blood. He told officers that the victim had been the aggressor.
Orloff will be in Mesa County Court this week for a formal filing of the charges against him.