A Grand Junction man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl resulting in a person’s death.
Christopher Huggett, 30, pleaded guilty in a case that alleged Huggett distributed fentanyl-laced pills that killed Jonathan Ellington on or around Dec. 28, 2017 in Carbondale. He was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release on Thursday.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 100 times more powerful than heroin that law enforcement has said poses a danger to the public because a dose of 2 milligrams can kill a person.
“Fentanyl is deadly and it’s pervasive. Dealers distributing fentanyl have our full attention,” said United States Attorney for Colorado Cole Finegan.
According to the justice department, Huggett is an associate of Bruce Holder, also of Grand Junction, who was the first person in Colorado convicted of distributing fentanyl resulting in death in this same case in April, 2021.
A Justice Department press release stated Huggett distributed counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl despite having learned from holder that some people had overdosed and died after using the pills.
According to the Justice Department, Ellington used a portion of one of the pills, lost consciousness and died after receiving pills through Zacharia Green, who had bought the pills from Huggett.
After Huggett was arrested, according to the Justice Department, he solicited the murder of Green by offering two inmates $5,000 and a vehicle to cause Green’s death, and provided the inmates with information on Green’s location.
“Huggett acknowledged that he had asked inmates to have Green murdered but claimed that he did not actually intend for that to occur,” the Justice Department stated. “Huggett stated that he was presenting a front to keep up appearances in the jail and spoke only with inmates that he believed had no possibility of release.”
Holder is scheduled to be sentenced in Ellington’s death May 4. Green was sentenced to two years in federal prison for his role in the case.
The investigation was conducted by the Western Colorado Drug Task Force, Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration.