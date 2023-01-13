A Grand Junction man convicted of distributing fentanyl resulting in death was sentenced Wednesday to life in federal prison.
Authorities alleged Bruce Holder, 57, worked with multiple co-conspirators, including members of his family, to distribute counterfeit oxycodone pills that actually contained fentanyl, causing the death of Carbondale man Jonathan Ellington in 2017.
“Evidence presented at trial established that this man would not have died but for the fentanyl present in the counterfeit pills distributed by Holder and his co-conspirators,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release. “Despite knowing of this death, and hearing of other concerns, Holder and his co-conspirators continued to import and distribute these counterfeit pills. This continued even after Holder’s arrest in August 2018. Evidence at trial also showed that, following his arrest, Holder discussed with co-conspirators plans to destroy evidence and possibly murder a cooperating witness.”
Holder was convicted of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of a counterfeit substance in April, 2021. He was sentenced Wednesday in Denver by Judge Christine Arguello.
The investigation was conducted by the Western Colorado Drug Task Force, Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration.
“There is no outcome that will bring back loved ones; but we do hope today is a small step forward for the families, and a stark reminder that DEA’s work to protect our communities from dangerous and greedy fentanyl distributors continues this very hour and we will not stop,” Drug Enforcement Agency Rocky Mountain Special Agent in Charge Brian Besser said Wednesday.
Some of Holder’s co-conspirators in the case have already been sentenced. Christopher Huggett, who pleaded guilty to distributing the pills, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in March, 2022. Zacharia Green, who sold the pills to Ellington after buying them from Huggett, was sentenced to two years.
Other Holder associates in the case include Lexus Holder, who was sentenced to 28 months in prison; Geri Bochmann and Jessica Brady, who were sentenced to time served; and Marie Matos, who was sentenced to 40 months in prison. Charges were dropped against Corina Holder.
“It has taken more than five years to get justice for the victims’ families. We hope this brings them some amount of peace,” said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. “We could not have gotten to this point without the hard work and dedication from our law enforcement partners at the DEA, the FBI, Homeland Security, the Grand Junction Police Department, and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. We hope this sentence sends a strong message to fentanyl dealers that we will hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law if your illicit drugs kill people in our state.”