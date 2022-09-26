A college student from Grand Junction shared the stage with Peyton and Cooper Manning while competing over trivia questions for NBC’s Capital One College Bowl recently and, after some success on the first episode, will get to do it again at the end of the month in the quarterfinal round.
Benjamin Potter, a Brigham Young University student from Grand Junction, is the president of the university’s Quiz Bowl Team.
Potter said he and his team got a call from NBC, which was interested in having BYU on the show. Potter said they jumped at the opportunity immediately.
“It was pretty crazy to be on the show. It was kind of surreal to be competing on a stage, especially with Peyton Manning there. So it was a little nervewracking but a lot of fun,” Potter said.
As a self-described “huge Denver Broncos fan,” Potter said sharing the stage with Manning made the experience all the more exciting.
“Peyton Manning is my favorite football player, too, so that added some excitement to the whole process,” Potter said.
“It was pretty intense. The stakes were pretty high. Cooper and Peyton Manning were super funny though, because they kept it lighthearted and were very encouraging, helping us feel comfortable on the stage.”
Potter attributed the intensity of the show to the fact that a live audience was watching, though still described the experience as rewarding.
The first episode that Potter and his BYU trivia team played in was against the University of Washington.
“It took us awhile to get used to the game play and the buzzers, but we picked up steam as we went, and we managed to make it to the next round in the quarterfinals,” Potter said.
The show started with 16 teams and is now down to 12. Potter and BYU are among the remaining 12 teams who will be competing for a place in the championship round.
The final two teams contend over the Capital One College Bowl trophy as well as “life-changing” scholarship money.
As Potter and his team prepare for the quarterfinal match against Notre Dame, Potter attributes much of his success to Grand Junction High School’s trivia team, the school from which he graduated and first became interrsted in the world of trivia.
“I have to thank my high school quiz bowl coaches, they inspired me to play this game and fall in love with trivia. I wouldn’t have been able to be here doing this if I hadn’t had support from them during high school,” Potter said.
The quarterfinal match between BYU and Notre Dame will be at 8 p.m. on Friday.