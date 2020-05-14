The city of Grand Junction is beginning to see data on the economic impact of the COVID-19 response with sales and use tax for the month of March coming in 12.3% below budget.
The city collected just over $4.4 million is sales and use tax in March compared to a budget target just over $5 million. City Manager Greg Caton said the city was expecting a 10 to 15% decline in sales and use tax revenue in March, which is in line with what they collected.
The month of March still includes weeks before Gov. Jared Polis’ March 17 order closing bars, restaurants, gyms, theaters and similar businesses for in-person service. The stay-at-home order took effect March 26.
Caton said the March sales and use tax numbers represent a partial indication of the economic impacts of the business closures and restrictions. He said April’s numbers, which had many businesses closed for in person service for the entire month, will show a more complete picture. He said that report, which will be available in mid-June, could show sales and use tax revenue more than 25% below budget.
“We were still starting into the downward slide (in March),” Caton said. “The next month will be an even stronger indication of the depth of when we were under the stay at home order and that would have been April sales that are remitted in May.”
Individual Colorado communities will see different economic effects from the COVID-19 outbreak and response, Caton said, depending on their local economies. He pointed to Vail as an example that saw more significant declines in sales tax for March.
Lodging tax was also down, dropping 42.9% compared to the 2020 budget. Through the first quarter, Grand Junction lodging tax collections are the lowest it has seen in the past five years.
The city is planning for an annual decline of around 25% in sales and use tax, Caton said, which is similar to other communities in the state and is more than the worst annual decline during the great recession. Annual sales and use tax is down 3.7% compared to the 2020 budget through March.
As more data, like monthly sales and use tax revenue, comes in it will allow the city to make more accurate projections, which will help it manage its budget during the COVID-19 crisis, Caton said.