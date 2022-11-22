Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathaniel Hale, a Grand Junction native, is one of those sailors.
Eighty years ago, members of Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed “Seabees,” a play on the C and B initials. They are responsible for building military bases and airfields, supporting humanitarian efforts and conducting underwater construction projects.
Hale graduated from Grand Junction High School in 2017.
“I’d like to thank my parents for supporting me,” he Hale. “I also want to thank my wife for her continued support. My family means a lot to me.”
The values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Grand Junction.
“One big lesson I learned is to be a good person before being good at anything else,” said Hale.
He continues a family tradition of service.
“My grandfather served in the Navy,” said Hale. “I never met him because he passed away before I was born, but I have his Blue Jacket’s Manual from 1943.”
He is an equipment operator with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Serving in the Navy means Hale is part of a team taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“Having the world’s most-powerful Navy helps secure our nation before threats hit home,” he said.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the importance of accelerating America’s advantage at sea.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of Naval Operations.
Hale has opportunities to achieve many accomplishments during his military service.
“I was promoted to second class petty officer within four years at my first command,” said Hale. “I’m proud because that is fairly quick to pick up this rank.”