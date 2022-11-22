Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathaniel Hale

Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathaniel Hale, a Grand Junction native, is one of those sailors.

Eighty years ago, members of Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed “Seabees,” a play on the C and B initials. They are responsible for building military bases and airfields, supporting humanitarian efforts and conducting underwater construction projects.