Larchwood Inns off of 15th Street became the first nursing home in town to get vaccines administered to their staff and patients on Wednesday. A vaccination clinic will remain set up at the nursing home today for any additional staff that need vaccines. In total, 200 staff and residents will be vaccinated at Larchwood Inns.
“It’s really exciting,” Melissa Latham, RN, Larchwood Inns administrator, said. “Today is one of the best days we’ve had in a long time. We’ve been shut down since March and there is a lot of excitement in the air. There is finally a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Once the staff and residents get their vaccines, the facility’s current regulations will remain in place, Latham said. Research suggests that it is possible for someone who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 to have a mild or asymptomatic infection and spread the virus to others. It is important to continue to take precautions, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said.
“We will still be social distancing and avoiding big crowds,” Latham said.
Latham felt the first day of vaccinations ran very smoothly. She estimated about 140 individuals received their vaccine Wednesday.
She said the nursing home will have everyone vaccinated with their first dose by the end of the day today. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, with the Pfizer vaccine requiring two doses 21 days apart.
Larchwood Inns received the Pfizer vaccine, Latham said.
On Jan. 27 and 28, their residents and staff will receive their second dosage. Vaccines were administered to nursing home staff and patients through local pharmacies. It provided a much-needed sigh of relief for those that have been shut inside for many months.
“I’ve worked here for 25 years and 2020 is by far the worst year we’ve ever had. I think that goes for all nursing homes,” Latham said. “It’s been very difficult on our residents. Some can’t understand why their families can’t come to see them. We’ve done window visits and Zoom calls but a lot of our residents are hard of hearing. “