The Grand Junction Off-Road was a must-attend, must-participate event for many mountain bike riders for seven years.
Then came the pandemic and the race and accompanying music, outdoor gear and apparel expo and downtown party was canceled for the past two years.
On Tuesday came bad and good news for the local mountain bike community.
Epic Rides, the Tucson-Arizona based mountain bike race organization, announced that the Grand Junction Off-Road would not return, saying it was permanently discontinued.
That was the bad news.
The good news, is that the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission is working on a plan to keep the mountain bike event alive with its own races on May 20-22.
Ben Snyder, executive director of the sports commission, said in a news release that the event will return under local management with its own branding.
“We have some of the best mountain biking in the country and we know that the cycling community is ready for an event like this to return,” Snyder said in the news release.
Final details on the event are still being finalized, however, and race registration will open on Jan. 1.
Ryan Cranston, owner Ruby Canyon Cycles in downtown Grand Junction, said Epic Ride’s decision is a big loss for Grand Junction. But he’s hopeful that the new event will be a success.
“We’d love to see more cycling events as long as they are run well, that’s the key,” he said. “Epic Rides always did a great job, that’s a high bar they set.”
Brian Flaherty, director of cycling and mountain bike coach for Colorado Mesa University, said one of the great things the Grand Junction Off-Road race accomplished was showcasing the mountain bike trails of the area.
“Epic Rides provided Grand Junction a great opportunity to showcase our local trail system and that worked really well before the pandemic,” he said. “Even though Epic Rides will no longer be putting on races in Grand Junction, our local mountain bike community can expect a similar race this May.”
One of the hallmarks of the Grand Junction Off-Road was its live music, expo and beer garden attractions in downtown. The new event will continue that with the Downtown Development Authority spearheading the effort.
The Sports Commission news release said that Downtown Grand Junction/Downtown Development Authority will “take a major role in the production of the music and beer festival.”
“We remain committed to bringing back one of our community’s premier events,” said Brandon Stam of the DDA.
The plan is to have vendors, sponsors, beer gardens and live music along Main Street, similar to what occurred during the Grand Junction Off-Road event.
Snyder didn’t return calls and emails for further comment by press time.
In the Epic Rides Tuesday news release, it said that it was moving forward with just its three Arizona events.
One reason for the cut back in races and discontinuing the Grand Junction Off-Road is from a “substantial loss of revenue and personnel due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a news release said.
“Although unfortunate, this decision will provide Epic Rides with the opportunity to return to live event production while avoiding the substantial risk associated with producing the national campaign of events that we have organically grown prior to the pandemic,” Todd Sadow, president and founder of Epic Rides, said in the release.
Epic Rides, which brought the Grand Junction Off-Road to Grand Junction in 2013, postponed its entire race schedule for the past two years during the pandemic.
The Grand Junction Off-Road had a successful seven-year run, routinely drawing a large number of participants.
The race had nearly 800 amateur and professional riders participating in the 2019 race.
In its seven years from 2013 to 2019, the race had three different dates. For the first two years, 2013-14, the race was over the Labor Day weekend.
In the third year, it was moved to the Memorial Day weekend, then four years in mid-May.
The race became a huge draw for amateurs and professional riders wanting to ride the challenging trails in 15, 30 and 40-mile courses, many involving the Lunch Loops area.
For professional riders, Epic Rides offered huge prize money, and the race lured some of the best in the world. Winners included riders from Norway, Czech Republic, Colombia and other countries as well as around the U.S.
It also brought in riders who had competed in the Olympics and went on to ride in the Tour de France.
In the 2013, 18-year-old Sepp Kuss from Durango finished second in the Off-Road professional race. This year, Kuss become just the 11th U.S. rider to ever win a stage in the Tour de France. He was the first U.S. rider in a decade to accomplish the feat after he won the 10th stage in this year’s Tour.