The Grand Junction City Council approved its $213 million 2021 budget, which includes $85 million in capital projects, for next year.
City Manager Greg Caton gave the City Council, which has had several work sessions and a public hearing on the budget over the past two months, an overview of what is included in the 2021 budget.
The budget is around $52 million more than the 2020 budget, due mainly to the capital projects, Caton said. Those projects include the start of Fire Station 8, road capacity upgrades and upgrades to the stadium facilities at Lincoln Park.
“That’s a lot of capital dollars in the community for the private sector to bid on and out into play,” Caton said.
City employees are budgeted to get a 2.5% salary increase in 2021. Labor and benefits expenses will be about $2 million above the amended 2020 budget, but will be below the originally adopted 2020 budget.
The budget process takes months to complete, Caton said and he thanked staff and the City Council for their work. He said he hoped the final budget reflected the Council’s direction.
“Council, at this point, has obviously invested a lot of time and energy and understanding and guidance,” Caton said. “It really starts off with your guidance with the strategic plan.”
Council Member Anna Stout was the only member of Council with questions on the final budget. She said she thought including the 2020 actual budget numbers, in addition to the adopted and amended budget numbers, in the budget document would be helpful. Caton had provided those numbers in a memo to Council at Stout’s request. She said having actuals in the public document would be useful when talking to constituents.
Stout also said she did not feel Council had enough time to discuss the budget. City Council did hear budget presentations from different departments over three work sessions and could ask questions at the time. However, Stout said they should have more discussion at the Council level.
“Council has not yet even had what I would consider discussion about any of this,” Stout said. “We’ve received the information, we’ve had presentations given to us in these last couple meetings, but there has been no discussion at length or even superficially about the numbers.”
There was no public comment at the public hearing. The City Council passed the budget 6-1 with Stout voting against.