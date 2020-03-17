With restaurant and retail industries facing operational changes and challenges as the COVID-19 virus shuts down major cities across the country, Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker said that his officers will continue normal patrol and investigative operations.
“We’re not changing our level of service in terms of what we are responding to,” he told The Daily Sentinel on Monday. “We still have a community to police and that’s not going to change. We will be out there doing what we do.”
He said he didn’t expect much change in service for the department as Colorado picks up new coronavirus cases everyday.
Communities across Colorado have been reacting accordingly depending on a variety of factors, including how many cases they have.
According to the Denver Post, Denver and Aurora police were no longer responding to low-level incidents, in an effort to protect their staff from the coronavirus.
Shoemaker said that they are being proactive in ensuring the health of officers and staff, but their priority will continue to be the safety of the community.
He said contingency plans and continuity of operation plans are already in place should agency personnel be affected by the virus.
Grand Junction activated an Incident Command System last week to coordinate a response to the demands that may be placed on each department. In a news release sent Friday, the city said it was focused on continuing to provide essential services.
Incident Cmdr. Ken Watkins, fire chief at the Grand Junction Fire Department, said they wanted to ensure first responders have safety and protection equipment in place should they respond to possible coronavirus patients.
A dispatch protocol has also been put into place for possible coronavirus cases, with a list of questions created for dispatchers to use to narrow down possible leads.
Report online
One tool the police department hopes to see the Grand Junction community use more during this time is its online reporting system.
Want to stay home? Just a reminder that GJPD offers online reporting! You can report non-emergency incidents here: https://t.co/S6C3xwW7ki. Crash reports where no one was injured? Click here: https://t.co/8Yk054Mrr1. When you need us in an emergency, don't hesitate to call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/f5gRV596l1— Grand Junction PD (@GrandJunctionPD) March 16, 2020
For non-emergency incidents, members of the community can file police reports online without having to go into the station.
While the reporting system is up and operating year-round, the need for social distancing makes it an especially important tool for folks to use this spring. Incidents that can be reported include case follow-ups, criminal mischief, theft from vehicle, traffic complaints and more. To use visit: https://bit.ly/39XMMwt.
There is also an online reporting system for traffic accidents as well. To use visit:https://bit.ly/2vwrOGc.
Colorado law requires all motor vehicle accidents be reported to proper law enforcement authorities, and in some circumstances people may be able to report the crash online to the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles, according to the GJPD.
Accidents that may not be reported online are hit-and-runs, those that involve damage to public property, involve drugs or alcohol, or those that include an injury or fatality.
“I think online reporting is underutilized quite a bit. We recommend people look at that option,” Shoemaker added.