Gov. Jared Polis issued a temporary Stay-at-Home order Wednesday afternoon.
The order came during a live-streamed press conference and is to go into place Thursday morning.
I’ve announced an emergency, temporary Stay at Home Order for Colorado starting Thursday, March 26. #COVID19Colorado pic.twitter.com/PifPmbaVnc— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 25, 2020
In his second press conference of the day, Grand Junction Police Chief and Incident Commander for the COVID-19 pandemic Doug Shoemaker addressed the new order and said the community was well prepared for this step.
“We’ve been preparing for this all along,” Shoemaker began.
He said decisions on school closures and new social distancing requirements were all precursors to an order all Coloradans now have to deal with.
“Critical infrastructure services will still be in operation,” he said.
As the order came in late in the afternoon on Wednesday, Shoemaker admitted he didn't have all the answers and the protocol on how local law enforcement will be enforcing the order is still in flux.
"We really want to encourage people we are all in this together. We need people to pay attention and I've seen a lot of that already," he explained. "This is not a panic mode moment at all... The more compliance we can get, the better off we are."
Shoemaker seemed more interested in ensuring the community is educated on this issue at this time rather than knowing how exactly each reported violation would be handled.
"I think we are in the stage where we want to educate people. For the respect of others, try to stay home as much as possible," he added.