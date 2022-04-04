Like people, clubs evolve over time, especially when four decades have passed since they first formed.
In March 1981, a group of businessmen involved in mining and the oil and the gas industry decided they wanted to get together and share ideas and resources.
“They designed a time and place to get together to discuss how they were doing and to help one another,” said Lois Brooks, treasurer of the Grand Junction Petroleum and Mining Club. “Networking became the deal.”
“The whole idea was there was a whole lot of energy resources being developed between Salt Lake City, Utah, and Denver,” board member Jerry Daub said. “In particular, (places) two or three hours from Grand Junction.”
Some of these energy resources included uranium, coal, oil shale and conventional oil.
“This was an energy hub,” Daub said. “A lot of companies here developed these resources.”
The first meeting of the Petroleum and Mining Club took place June 21, 1982, at the Harry M Restaurant on Horizon Drive, where Cruisers Bar is now located.
In attendance were 360 members and their spouses. This year marks the 40th anniversary for the group, which will celebrate the occasion later this month.
The charter members decided that “the purpose of the club is cultivating social, education and business relations of its members and encouraging and fostering the education of technologies amongst petroleum mining industries.”
From 1983 to 1998, meetings were held at the Hilton and the intention was to for members to construct themselves a building to meet.
But, as extraction decreased, so did the club’s membership, which now is slightly below 100 members.
According to Brooks, Exxon pulled out of an oil shale project near Palisade and a domino effect followed.
“It all had to do with the price of a barrel of oil,” Brooks recalled.
In 1998, meetings were moved to the Bookcliff Country Club and finally the convention center.
Highlights of the club’s 40 years include financing $10,000 in 1999 to the Kresge Foundation, which maintained university science projects, and starting a scholarship in Janet Bauer’s name. Bauer was the original social director and executive secretary when the club started.
Brooks said the club helped the Eureka! McConnell Science Museum from its inception by John and Audrey McConnell through volunteerism and financial support.
Other community organizations the club has supported include HopeWest, the Roice-Hurst Humane Society and The Salvation Army.
One of their biggest turnouts during recent times was when the acting assistant Interior secretary for land and minerals management came and spoke at the club’s meeting.
Members have had the opportunity to take field trips to the Climax Mine by Leadville and Moab Potash, as well as fun activities like the Cabaret Dinner Theatre, River Light Show and the Breckenridge Ice Sculptors.
The club’s purpose has changed over the years, and members are not just in the energy field anymore. There are doctors, lawyers and businessmen whose careers are not directly linked to the oil and gas industries.
“The club has evolved over the years to become more socially and community supportive and philanthropic,” Daub said.
“Every time we have a guest speaker, there is a donation to a local charity.”
Brooks said the club is trying to foster interest with professors and students at Colorado Mea University. Daub added they are trying to attract members who would be interested in networking to learn about opportunities to develop natural resources in the Rocky Mountain region.
“The PMU’s future will focus on increasing and diversifying membership, social gatherings and exchange of ideas and philanthropy,” Brooks said. “Presentations at the monthly gatherings will highlight topics of interests to local and regional businesses, community members and the general public.”
Active founding members include Bob Carmack, Jerry Toft and Brian McGunegle.
For information, visit grandjunctionpmc.com.