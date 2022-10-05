Grand Junction planning recycling, green waste pick-up pilot programs

The city of Grand Junction plans to implement pilot programs for curbside-pick of recycling and green waste to about 2,600 households, which could divert an estimated 52,000 pounds of waste from the landfill annually. The pilot program is not likely to be implemented for at least a year.
According to Grand Junction General Services Director Jay Valentine, the programs, which are expected to start in March, will include a “pay as you throw” system for trash containers, with price varying based on size and free recycling containers, which Valentine said he hopes incentivizes more recycling and smaller trash containers.
Green waste collection would happen April-October, and dual-stream recycling collections would happen about twice a month.
Valentine said the pilot programs will help city staff figure out what it might take to implement those programs city-wide.
“The pilot is not likely to be 12 months, so I think we’ll know once we learn and evaluate and be able to scale hopefully sooner,” City Manager Greg Caton said. “This pilot is meant to scale.”
City staff estimates the programs could divert about 52,000 pounds of waste from the landfill annually.
Valentine said about 2,600 households have been selected for the pilot program.
The two streams could include things like non-glass containers and fibers such as paper and cardboard, Valentine said.
The three areas in which the pilot programs will be implemented are downtown Grand Junction from Seventh Street to 17th Street and from Gunnison Avenue to Colorado Avenue, in the Redlands along South Camp from Broadway to Wingate Elementary and in the Horizon Drive area from 26 Road to Golfmore Drive and from G Road to Interstate 70.
Valentine said the city wants to focus on three different areas of town, but also areas that get a lot of use from the city’s solid waste program.
Valentine said the city can use the pilot program to figure out how things like contamination would affect recycling service.
“We’re really excited about it, we’re happy to get it going,” Valentine said.
The city is also looking to implement a food waste pilot program, with collection to start this month with downtown restaurants and businesses, and looking to expand in 2023 to include hospitals, Colorado Mesa University and Mesa County Valley School District 51 schools.
According to city staff, 27% of Mesa County’s waste is organic material, half of which is food waste and compostable paper.