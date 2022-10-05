 Skip to main content
Grand Junction planning recycling, green waste pick-up pilot programs

The city of Grand Junction is planning on implementing pilot programs for curbside pickup of recycling and green waste to help divert waste away from the landfill.

According to Grand Junction General Services Director Jay Valentine, the programs, which are expected to start in March, will include a “pay as you throw” system for trash containers, with price varying based on size and free recycling containers, which Valentine said he hopes incentivizes more recycling and smaller trash containers.

100422 gj recycle 2.jpg

Bales of aluminum cans a the Grand Junction recycle center.
100422 gj recycle.jpg

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

The city of Grand Junction plans to implement pilot programs for curbside-pick of recycling and green waste to about 2,600 households, which could divert an estimated 52,000 pounds of waste from the landfill annually. The pilot program is not likely to be implemented for at least a year.

