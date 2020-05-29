Amid protests against police brutality in Minneapolis and across the nation, Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker took to social media, Friday, with some frank words regarding policing in America.
Speaking to the death of George Floyd, whose killing was shared in a a viral video in which a Minneapolis police officer can be seen pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on Floyd's neck as cried out for help, Shoemaker said he was "angry and saddened that some who join this profession do so to exert power they think they have over those they serve."
The death has prompted days of protests leading to the burning of a police precinct in Minneapolis Thursday night. In Colorado, protesters clashed with Denver Police Department officers near the Capitol.
Shoemaker shared his thoughts on Twitter on what occurred in Minneapolis and expressed disappointment and anger over the death or the 46-year-old Floyd.
In a series of tweets sent out at around 11 a.m. on Friday, Shoemaker addressed Floyd's death directly.
Lastly, we as a profession must own this. And when cops do bad things, other cops must call it out. We are better than this. Let's be better together. (9/9)— Chief Doug Shoemaker (@DShoemakerGJPD) May 29, 2020
“The death of George Floyd is shocking and absolutely could have been prevented,” Shoemaker said in the series of nine tweets. “We as a profession never should be treating anyone like this. The ex-officer involved should be treated like anyone else and the delay in the pursuit of justice is far beyond concerning and baffling to me."
During a press conference Friday, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer seen pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee, has been arrested and charged with murder.
According to Shoemaker, the GJPD is constantly evaluating and improving their techniques in dealing with potential suspects.
"Within my agency now, we constantly critique, analyze how we do things, attend advanced de-escalation training and then use force only when must," he said.
Shoemaker has been in law enforcement for nearly 30 years and joined the GJPD after serving as captain of the Jefferson City Police Department in Missouri. There he served at the NAACP's Journey For Justice, a march from Ferguson to Jefferson City to address the Michael Brown shooting that occurred in 2014.
He also serves as the chair of the International Association of Chief of Police's Professional Standards, Ethics and Image Committee.