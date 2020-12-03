For the third year in a row, officers at the Grand Junction Police Department participated in No Shave November raising $2,800 for cancer treatment this year.
“We wanted to go a little extra and do something for our friends at Grand Valley Oncology this year,” GJPD Police Chief Doug Shoemaker said at the check presentation on Wednesday. “Thanks to the generosity of our staff, we were able to raise $2,800. We just can’t say enough about the great things you do.”
He said that everybody in the staff, employees and officers, helped raise the $2,800. As part of No Shave November, employees could grow out their facial hair throughout the month in ,exchange for a donation. Last year, $2,600 was donated to Grand Valley Oncology by the GJPD.
“These kinds of partnerships let the community know that we are a very tight knit group and a community. In this community there is really one-degree of separation and it let’s people know there is support,” Community Hospital Fund Development Specialist Taryn Warren said
Warren said that the first two years the GJPD collected funds for No Shave November, the funds were donated to men’s health related issues.
“Any gentleman that had cancer, that money went to support those patients when it comes to travel expenses, lodging, really anything they need,” she explained.
This year, the funds will be used for a new facility Grand Valley Oncology has planned.
“We are in the process of building a new cancer center,” Warren explained.
The plan is to break ground on the new facility in the spring or summer in 2021 followed by an 18-month construction timeline. She said the new facility will bring more much needed new space to the hospital.
“We’re seeing about 80 to 100 new patients a month so it will give us more room and get us all on one campus,” Warren said.