For Daevyn Steerman, having his bicycle stolen put a crimp in his morning routine. From his home in the Redlands, it is about a 10-mile bike ride for the 15-year-old to get to his school in Fruita. Losing his only mode of transport made that trip even more impractical heading into the winter months.
That’s when Grand Junction Police Department Officer Tom Nelson stepped in.
“When I learned the backstory behind it I knew I wanted to help. Theft is probably our most common crime in this valley, especially bike theft, and with the bike his only mode of transport, we wanted to help,” Nelson explained. “His family is in hard times and the dedication this young man showed to get to and from school … we wanted to help.
“You could tell … I don’t think he’s had things like that happen too often in his life.”
Nelson initially heard about Steerman’s predicament from someone on the Mesa County Crime Stoppers volunteer board, which works with law enforcement entities in the county to keep the community safe.
“She said she knew of a kid who had a bike stolen recently and said he rides the bike to school every day,” Nelson said. “She works at his school and one of his teachers brought it up. She asked if there was an old or used bike that we could donate.”
Nelson said there were about a dozen officers in the office at the time when they were having the conversation.
“A bunch of cops started digging in their wallets and started accumulating cash,” he said.
As they were heading out the door for the bike, the officers were advised to use money from the local Fraternal Order of Police to make the purchase.
“We got him a helmet, lock and bike and went over to deliver it. It was a surprise but his brother spilled the beans before we got there,” Nelson said. “(Daevyn) was very grateful.”
The Fraternal Order of Police Legal Defense Fund is set up to provide its members with legal defense for duty-related incidents. Nelson said that about $30 is taken out of each paycheck and is used to support the fund and it can also be used for community worthy causes.
“(One of our bosses) said the fund could be used for the purchase ... we try to save it for critical incidents and for people who really need it. We like to give back when we can,” he added.
“The kindness of our staff never ceases to amaze me,” GJPD Chief of Police Doug Shoemaker wrote on Twitter of the donation.
Bike theft is something Nelson deals with quite a bit as a member of the GJPD Community Resource Unit.
The mission of the unit is to develop and implement programs to reduce crime, promote safety and support policing activities in the community.
Nelson said that when the GJPD does presentations at schools and businesses about active shooter training, it’s the Community Resource Unit doing it, and called them something of a “Swiss Army Knife of the department.”
The Community Resource Unit services are designed to build relationships with local businesses and the community with neighborhood watch and safe community programs, anti-robbery and security surveys.
Nelson said bike theft is something GJPD officers consistently deal with and advised the best way to avoid getting bikes stolen is with secure locks.