The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating an improvised explosive device that was found Monday night in a parking lot off North Ninth Street.

According to GJPD, officers responded to a 911 call in which the reporting party said there was a suspicious object that had exploded and was smoldering.

Officers arrived to find an IED on fire in a parking lot near the 900 block of North Ninth Street.

Grand Junction Fire Department personnel put out the fire, according to GJPD, and the bomb squad was called in to assist. The investigation into the IED is ongoing and active, according to GJPD.

— Sam Klomhaus/Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com