The city of Grand Junction has released a draft of its bicycle and pedestrian safety plan, which is being developed to improve conditions for walkers and bikers in the city.
According to city of Grand Junction Principal Planner Dave Thornton, the plan is a vision for a future bike and pedestrian network that will create a more comfortable and welcoming place for people using non-motorized forms of travel.
Staff is currently working on prioritizing projects and turning the draft plan into a final plan, which includes public outreach to see what projects the community would like to see prioritized.
Comments will be accepted through Sunday.
“We’re very pleased with the response the community has given us with their thoughts and ideas,” Thornton said.
As it stands, the plan is scheduled to be finalized by City Council April 19.
According to the draft plan, to this point community engagement has found that residents are interested in improving traffic safety, improving active transportation infrastructure, filling in missing connection areas, improving access to key destinations, improving connections across railways and rivers, improving connections with the Riverfront Trail and better meeting demand.
The draft plan includes recommendations for improving both Grand Junction’s bike transportation network and pedestrian transportation network.
According to the draft plan, about 84% of pedestrian and bicycle-involved crashes occurred on 5% of city streets, and investing these areas will have a high effect on cyclist and pedestrian safety.
“Obviously we don’t want anybody being killed riding their bike or walking down the street,” Thornton said.
One area of particular importance, according to the plan, is improving sidewalk networks along active transportation corridors, arterial streets, and river and railroad crossings, many of which have inadequate or incomplete sidewalks.
Another area of importance mentioned in the plan is making sure the city is able to maintain the improved infrastructure once it’s in place, which includes maintenance on wear and tear and also things like plowing snow.
An in-person open house to discuss the plan is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today at the Lincoln Park Barn.