Black Lives Matter advocates walked down sidewalks and crosswalks along North Avenue, Seventh Street and into downtown Grand Junction with fists raised and some with signs, in the hopes of sending a message to the community and local law enforcement: What happened in Minneapolis cannot happen here.
The Monday march ended at the Grand Junction Police Department station, where they voiced their frustrations to Police Chief Doug Shoemaker.
“On Main Street, a couple cops joined the march. We went to the police station, went inside the lobby and filled the whole lobby. It was pretty stunning,” Laurel Carpenter told The Daily Sentinel.
She was one of the organizers of a candlelight vigil Saturday evening for George Floyd, who died May 15 while being arrested by police in Minneapolis.
The scene inside the police station Monday was intense but peaceful with respectful discussions.
Several protesters shared stories of their frustrations with previous encounters with local law enforcement.
Shoemaker listened intently and answered questions.
One man asked how standards for hiring police officers could improve and how relations between law enforcement and the community could be better.
Shoemaker talked about the vetting process for his officers.
“We start local. We figure out what we can do to have conversations,” he said. “We’re on a good track record right now with us. I feel good about this. Really good about it. But we need to start talking on a grander scale.”
This was the third straight day that people gathered to protest, including Saturday evening when more than 500 attended a vigil with another 200 watching online.
“People told stories of negative arrest experiences with the GJPD,” she explained. “People talked about how a group of black men on their way to our candlelight vigil were called spooks on the street as they walked there, really acknowledging this is Grand Junction’s problem as well as everyone else’s problem. We’re not isolated from it.”
While in the lobby at the police station, Carpenter acknowledged that Shoemaker stood in the middle of a group of “very passionate people” and had a dialogue with them, some one on one.
“As a white person trying to find my place as an ally and learn how to best be an ally to people of color, it was really educational seeing these people of color who are directly impacted by systemic racism and police violence have an open dialog with the chief of police,” she said.
On Twitter, Shoemaker expressed his pride in how the Grand Junction Police Department handled two days of weekend protests and said how appreciative he was to the people that stopped by Monday, including Colorado Mesa University football coach Tremaine Jackson and several players on the team.
Anyone driving down North Avenue on Monday afternoon may have noticed traffic slow around Seventh Street as protesters circled the intersection walking with hands out in fists, sometimes against green traffic lights.
Many cars drove by honking with fists out their windows though some were visibly frustrated by the inconvenience.
For those who marched through Grand Junction, their message was about much more than a minor inconvenience.
Protesters held up different signs relating to George Floyd’s death and police brutality, including one that read “White silence = violence.”
Allison Reynolds, who wore a face mask that read “I can’t breathe,” said she was at the Grand Junction protests over the weekend. She wanted to be there in support of the black community and to acknowledge that racism exists in Grand Junction.
As protesters marched downtown, some residents along the way on Seventh Street handed out bottles of water to them.
A number of Colorado Mesa University students walked in Monday’s protest along with the football players. The team started training this week and had a meeting Sunday, during which they decided to march together as team on Monday.
Coach Jackson, who was hired in December to take over the program, walked several paces behind his players.
“We’re in back showing our support,” he said.
Football players Alex Powell and Cody Woodward walked with their teammates, some white and some black, as the two voiced their frustrations about a system that contributed to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“For me personally, I think white people need to acknowledge what’s going on,” Woodward said. “We wanted to show the community that we are one team.”
Powell was proud and thankful to have his teammate by his side but said it was just the start.
“(Woodward) is one of my best friends, and it’s great to see him out here with me. It makes me feel great, but the whole United States has to come together,” he said.
Sentinel reporters Dan West and Matt Meyer contributed to this article.