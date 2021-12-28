Despite some turbulence, the Grand Junction Regional Airport has reached the end of 2021 looking to continue a trend of growth.
That’s the major storyline overall for this year, according to airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki.
The airport has had growth in passengers and jobs, and also in airport-adjacent operations like the Bureau of Land Management Wildland Fire base and WestStar Aviation.
The growth has been reflected in the airport adding new airlines in Allegiant service to Orange County, California, in February, Frontier service to Denver in June and Avelo service to Burbank, California in May; increased flights from American, United and Delta airlines, winning an award for Airport of the Year from the Colorado Department of Transportation; completing $19 million worth of construction on the commercial apron and run-up pad; receiving grant funding for a new runway project; and overall increased traffic.
October 2021 was the highest traffic month ever for the airport. The previous high month was August, which was part of an extremely busy summer. July set the previous record, and June was the busiest June the airport has ever had.
October is a busy month for the Grand Junction market because there is leisure travel still happening and it’s a busy business month, Padalecki said, although it’s difficult to say for certain why people are traveling.
October 2019 had held the record until this summer.
However, that growth has not been without turbulence.
Avelo departed in August, seemingly as soon as it arrived, and Delta Airlines announced a few weeks ago that it will end its Grand Junction-Salt Lake City service in January.
The Delta flights between Grand Junction and Salt Lake City accounted for 20% of the airport’s commercial passenger flights, and has been operating for three decades.
Being a regional market is not without its challenges.
Padalecki said the real frustrating thing about airlines leaving Grand Junction is because it flies in the face of the growth the airport has been experiencing, although she noted a growing market could inspire airlines to take risks, which don’t always pan out.
The airport also made strides in ground transportation, with some Bustang routes now dropping off and picking up there.
The airport’s growth looks to continue in 2022, with the airport board having approved a $37 million budget and work beginning in earnest on construction of a new runway, 600 feet north of the current runway.
The airport board approved three bids totaling about $16 million for grading and drainage work on the new runway in 2022.
“Growth has been the theme this year,” Padalecki said.
“If you’re in the airport, every project has been about maintenance and growth.”