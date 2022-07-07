The city of Grand Junction has released a list of complete applications for marijuana store licenses that are moving on to the next step in the process, and the list includes the Colorado Weedery and The Happy Camper, both of which are based in Palisade.
Applicants had until June 8 to apply for one of the 10 available licenses, which will be determined via a lottery. The city received 47 applications, 26 of which were found by the city clerk’s office to be complete.
The applicants represented a mix of locals and existing pot store chains.
One applicant, The Green Horizon, lists local Subway franchisee Jim Cagle as its registered agent. Another, Colorado Cannabis, lists Fantasy Gentleman’s Club owner Kevin Eardley.
The operators of Lucky Me Convenience Store on Patterson Avenue have submitted an application for a dispensary, as have the operators of the Grand Junction Motor Speedway.
One application, Naturals, lists Bray Commercial Real Estate broker Kyle Serrano as its registered agent and the address of Bray Commercial Real Estate as its mailing address.
Another, The Garage, lists as its registered agent local entrepreneur Mitchell Yater.
Some local applicants have previously been involved in businesses adjacent to or related to marijuana.
One, Canna Care, lists as its registered agent local hemp entrepreneur Lawrence Balerio Jr.
Another, KAI Dispensary, lists as its address the office of local attorney Joseph Coleman, who formerly ran a hemp business with his sons Nick and Joey. Joey also ran KAI CBD.
Unsurprisingly, many of the applications were from existing recreational marijuana companies.
That list includes Buds, which has its principal office in Grand Junction and locations in Parachute and De Beque; Kush Gardens, which has its principal office in Grand Junction and a location in De Beque; High Q, which has its principal office in Basalt and locations in Snowmass Village, Carbondale, Silt, Parachute and Cedaredge; The Green Joint, which has its principal office in Aspen and locations in Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle and Parachute; Prohibition Herb, which has its principal office in Denver and a location in Durango; Terrapin Care Station, which has its principal office in Boulder and locations in Boulder, Aurora, Denver and Longmont; The Greenery, which has a principal office in Grand Junction and a location in Durango; Pure Fire Cannabis, which has its principal office in Grand Junction and a location in Gunnison; The Green House, which has its principal office in Pagosa Springs and locations in Pagosa Springs, Durango and Silverton; NuVue Pharma, which has its principal office in Pueblo and locations in Denver, Pueblo, Colorado Springs and Trinidad; Roots Recreational, which has its principal office in Aspen and locations in Aspen, Basalt, Eagle-Vail, Edwards, Leadville and Gunnison; Native Roots, which has its principal office in Denver and locations across the Front Range, as well as in Aspen, Dillon, Eagle-Vail and Frisco; Silver Stem Fine Cannabis, which has its principal office in Denver and locations in Denver and Winter Park; and Elevate, which has its principal office in Pueblo and a location in Trinidad.
Some applicants have connections to other states. One applicant, Cannabis Junction, lists a principal office in Grand Junction, but a mailing address in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Another, LivWell, has a principal office in Thornton and 21 dispensaries in Colorado, as well as one in Michigan.
“Completed applications included the following criteria: business license application, zoning verification, a secured property with use authorization, an operating plan (addressing ventilation, hazardous materials, fire protection, product delivery/packaging/storage, signage, parking, lighting, legal service, and security), financial interests, consent for background checks, insurance, and payment of application fees,” according to the city of Grand Junction’s website.
The 21 applications that were found to be incomplete will have the chance to appeal.
Now, the complete applications will have public hearings in front of marijuana hearing officer Stephanie Rubinstein.
Applications that make it through the review and public hearing process will be put into a lottery to determine how the 10 marijuana business licenses are allocated.
There is a limit of two stores in the Horizon Drive Business District, and no stores are allowed on the ground floor on Main Street from First to Seventh streets.