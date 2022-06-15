Grand Junction City Council renewed efforts to get a recreation center built in the city Monday, starting the planning process to get a firm plan ready in order to put an issue on a ballot.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Chair Bill Findlay said efforts to build a community center in Grand Junction have been going on since the 1970s.
A ballot initiative to fund a recreation center at Matchett Park failed in 2019.
“Hopefully we can get it across the line this year,” Findlay said.
Findlay noted the committee has been meeting more often and longer partially because of this project.
“This is not uncommon for communities to do this, to go through several iterations of planning and several efforts and continue to refine plans and make them stronger and stronger,” Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said. “So we’re certainly not on an island regarding this opportunity compared to other communities.”
The city is using Denver-based Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture to create a recreation center study. The firm held a series of public meetings and workshops Monday and Tuesday to refine the community’s priorities for such a facility.
BRS is being paid $94,711 for its services, which will be put into a supplemental budget appropriation later this summer, according to the staff report.
BRS’s Craig Bouck said over the next four months BRS intends to receive community input, determine a location for the recreation center, determine programming priorities, develop a conceptual design, create a conceptual budget for the project and develop a business plan for the recreation center.
The final report is scheduled to be delivered Sept. 30.
The key thing coming out of the first meetings is to pick a site, Bouck said.
Two main locations for the recreation center are being considered: Matchett Park and Lincoln Park.
A recent survey distributed among Grand Junction registered voters found most respondents were in favor of building a new recreation center in Grand Junction, and most of those favored putting it at Matchett Park.
Council Member Rick Taggart noted the community seems to be vocally in favor of Matchett Park.
However, some council members have raised concerns about Matchett Park being more expensive to build because Lincoln Park already has infrastructure such as water and sewer.
Mayor Anna Stout said it’s difficult to tell how many respondents would be OK with both Matchett and Lincoln Park as potential sites.
“It’s a very different question saying ‘which are you OK with’ versus ‘which is your top choice,’ ” Council Member Abe Herman said.
“I want it to succeed,” Council Member Phil Pe’a said. “Where it is? I don’t really care as long as we get one.”
Stout also said the site where the center goes could depend on project costs, so it’s hard to pick a site without knowing the relative costs of each location.
Bouck said BRS will examine the pros and cons of each park.
“We’re at a seesaw now, we’ve got a back and forth, back and forth about what’s the best place,” Bouck said.
Bouck said BRS will also discuss funding options for the center with the community.
In order to get an issue on the ballot for next April’s municipal election, the ballot language will have to be ready by February, City Attorney John Shaver said.