Grand Junction resident Julie Dominquez Aysse was born during Fidel Castro’s reign.
“When we left on October 15, 1968, I was six. The Cuban government only allowed three sets of clothes for each household member and nothing else,” Aysse said.
She said her grandmother, Ramona Fundora, managed to smuggle in photographs.
The army, decorated in green uniforms, besieged their home.
“To this day I hate the color green,” she said.
She heard of the stories firsthand of how prisoners of war were shot at and forced into a hole. They broke her uncle’s legs to fit him into it. Her uncle, Ernest Fundora, was released in Cuba after being a prisioner of war for 35 years. She heard from him the horrors he endured.
Yet she has a pleasant memory of having her first apple at an airport waiting to come to the U.S.
She said she is thankful for the sacrifice her parents and grandmother made to get her and her siblings out of Cuba and feels privileged to be raised in the United States of America.
— By Frank M.
Witowski Jr.