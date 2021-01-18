Local leaders gathered and spoke at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Monday in downtown Grand Junction.
Those speakers challenged everyone to continue to work toward a more just and inclusive community.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the normal events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day were abbreviated or moved online, but the march was still held. David Combs with Black Citizens and Friends of Mesa County, the organizers of the march, said they were encouraging people in the community to use this day to make a difference and share that work through social media.
“This is the only national holiday that incorporates a day of service,” Combs said. “What we want you to do is remember this — it’s not a day off, it’s a day on. It’s a day on to do something for someone else.”
The theme of service and justice for the Grand Valley carried through the day’s speeches. Colorado State Rep. Leslie Herod, the first LGBTQ Black person elected in Colorado, called in to give the keynote address at City Hall. She said Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time to reflect on King’s legacy and remember what he fought for and continue that work. Referencing the recent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Herod said now is a time when people need to come together.
“We are at a breaking point in our country’s history,” Herod said. “We’re at a point in our country’s history where we will all be judged for how we stand up, not only as citizens and Americans and Coloradans, but how we stand up as people, as humans and look out for each other.”
Grand Junction’s Andrew Thomas, 8 years old, was honored with the Making a Difference Award at this year’s celebration. Andrew was able to raise funds to provide multicultural crayons and markers to the Grand Valley’s elementary schools. He wanted every kid in the community to be able to draw and color in a way that represented all races and ethnicities.
“I just wish us adults would have the heart of this child,” said Janielle Butler Westermire when presenting the award. “What an amazing young man.”
After the award and speeches, as well as proclamations read by Grand Junction City Council members, the crowd marched from City Hall to the Handy Chapel, a historic African-American chapel off North Second Street.
At the chapel, which was built in 1892, more awards were announced for the winners of a poster and essay contest in School District 51. The Harry Butler Community Service Award was also announced and given to Joe Higgins who served as the executive director of Mesa County Partners, a program for at-risk youth, for more than 30 years.
He continues to volunteer and serve in the community on a number of boards. Higgins said he worked with Harry Butler and that Butler and King shared the belief that “we are all God’s children.”
“Harry was a builder,” Higgins said. “He built us up, and Martin Luther King was a builder. There are people trying to tear us down. We can’t stand for that. We have to be proud of who we are and we have to keep loving each other.”
Harry Butler, who died in 2013, was a former City Council member and longtime community volunteer.
Flowers were placed on the steps of the old chapel in honor of King, as well as others who died fighting for equality.
The march, which was attended by about 200 people, concluded with an address by Colorado Mesa University football coach Tremaine Jackson.
He said the attention to social justice issues on MLK Day should continue with action throughout the year. He said looking at how the community came together to address the challenges of COVID-19, it can do the same around social justice issues.
“I served on more committees than any one man should serve on,” Jackson said. “I served on more calls than any one person should listen to, but I watched us go to work. I watched this community create five-star areas. I watched all of this stuff and the time and effort we put into COVID-19. I would challenge you to do the same thing about social injustice.”