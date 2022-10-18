Firetrucks gathered outside a home in the Redlands on Saturday morning not to put out a fire, but to be thanked for putting out a fire that happened two weeks prior.
Jamie Dunn and her husband were inside their home on Sept. 30 during a wicked thunderstorm passing through Grand Junction at the time.
Dunn recalls hearing a loud sound followed by an “electrical burning smell.”
Soon, smoke could be seen coming from under a cabinet light.
“There’s no feeling like seeing smoke in your home,” Dunn said. “But the sound of the lightning was really intense. It was just an unreal sound. I’ve never heard anything like it. I can’t even explain it.”
Dunn immediately called the Fire Department, then, with her husband and dog, sought refuge at their neighbor’s house while firefighters inspected the property.
“Lightning struck the home and sparked a small fire,” said Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins.
Although the fire was relatively small and quickly extinguished, Dunn explained that the bulk of the damage was electrical.
Two of her televisions, many electrical outlets and their doorbell system stopped working after lightning struck.
Grand Junction firefighters from Fire Station 5 arrived on scene within minutes and did an “incredible job,” she said.
Because Dunn and her husband were so thankful for the crew, their service and response team, she invited them to their home Saturday morning for coffee, bagels and donuts in a gesture of gratitude.
“We just wanted to take an opportunity to recognize the Grand Junction Fire Department for their quick response and the care they took in protecting our home,” Dunn said.
According to Watkins, it is rare for lightning to cause structural fires in Grand Junction.
The majority of fires are started by kitchen appliances, smoking and electrical malfunctions. Most are usually the result of human-induced error.
When it comes to lightning, dry conditions are usually the main culprit in fires in the area.
With ongoing drought making for drier conditions, Watkins said the Grand Junction’s Fire Department hopes to enhance mitigation efforts to prevent future fires.
“When lightning strikes, it strikes. There’s just not much you can do. It’s so unpredictable,” Dunn said. “All I can say is that I’m happy we were away from windows, electrical outlets and anything that can be a conductor of electricity.”