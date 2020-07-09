The Rotary Club of Grand Junction recently recognized three people from the community with its annual awards.
The club’s Service above Self Award went to a pair who have been at the center of many of the issues brought on by COVID-19.
Mesa County Health Department Director Jeff Kuhr and Diane Schwenke, president and chief executive officer of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, were recognized with the award for “their tireless work in helping to navigate Mesa County through the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Service above Self Award is the Rotary club’s highest honor and recognizes individuals or groups who have demonstrated exemplary humanitarian service, with an emphasis on personal efforts and active involvement in community service. Honorees are not necessarily Rotarians, and often are not, but members of the community that quite literally personify the Rotary motto of “Service above Self.”
“We all have experienced and are experiencing the extreme challenges that this pandemic has brought upon us,” Club President Peter Booth said. “We have been blessed to have our two recipients of this year’s award manning their posts and going above and beyond to address the health and economic issues thrust upon us.”
Kuhr’s leadership with Mesa County Health Department was cited as one of the reasons for his recognition.
Similarly, Schwenke’s leadership with the chamber, and helping businesses adjust during the challenging times of pandemic was the reason for her being honored.
The Grand Junction Rotary Club also selected Merritt Kinsey its Rotarian of the Year.
The Rotarian of the Year was established in 2000 and is awarded to a Rotarian for outstanding service and unselfish effort in furthering the ideals of the Rotary way of life. The recipient exemplifies the Rotary motto “Service above Self.”
“Merritt Kinsey has been a stalwart member of the Rotary Club of Grand Junction since he joined in 1980,” Booth said. “Year in and year out, no matter the project or program, you always see Merritt pitching in and often leading the way.”
Kinsey is the standup bass player in The King N’ Trio musical group that has performed many benefit concerts for Rotary and many other community organizations.
This is the second time Kinsey has been selected Rotarian of the Year.