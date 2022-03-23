The Grand Junction Rural Fire Protection District is holding a mail ballot election in May asking voters whether to eliminate the Redlands Subdistrict and raise the district’s mill levy.
The district, which serves about 15,000 residents of unincorporated areas of Fruitvale, Orchard Mesa and the Redlands, pays 95% of the tax revenue it collects to the city of Grand Junction for emergency services.
Currently, district residents pay 7.596 mills and residents of the Redlands pay an additional 4.904 mills to fund that district.
The district’s proposal would eliminate the Redlands Subdistrict with one ballot issue and increase the whole district’s mill levy by 2.049 mills to 9.645 mills, according to a joint resolution supporting the issues passed by the district and subdistrict boards.
Both ballot issues must pass in order for the subdistrict to be dissolved, according to the resolution.
The resolution notes that the vote would not result in the closure of Fire Station 5, which serves the Redlands and is operated by the city of Grand Junction.
According to the resolution, the original purpose of the Redlands Subdistrict was to fund services primarily from station 5, and and the construction of stations 6, 7 and 8 means the Redlands can rely on a variety of sources for emergency services.
“At present, the Redlands Subdistrict constitutes an additional layer of government in the Redlands area, requiring the payment of duplicative administrative costs,” the resolution states, saying the extra administrative costs can go toward actual services should the measures pass.
The issues will also make it so everyone in the district is paying the same amount for services, according to the resolution. According to the ballot language, the mill increase would raise the entire district’s taxes by a total of $574,122.
If the issues pass, the Redlands Subdistrict would be dissolved effective Dec. 30.
In addition to the two issues, incumbent board members Lynn Ensley, Dave Parmley and Dave Gitchell are running unopposed to retain their seats.
The election, scheduled for May 3, will be conducted by mail ballot only, and a secure ballot box will be placed at 625 Ute Ave. in the lobby if the Grand Junction Fire Department Administration Building from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.