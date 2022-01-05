When Grand Junction’s sales tax numbers skyrocketed in early 2021, city staffers thought it might be an anomaly. Now, after another recent jump, they say, it isn’t.
According to the city of Grand Junction’s November sales and use tax report, the city collected $5,801,797 in total sales and use taxes in November, compared to $4,909,923 projected in the 2021 budget and $5,022,490 collected in November 2020.
Of November’s collections, $4,847,669 was in sales tax, $76,423 was in use tax and $877,705 was in sales tax remitted from Mesa County.
Through November, the city is more than $10 million ahead of its budget projections, collecting $63,255,558 in total sales and use tax revenue, compared to $52,518,412 budgeted for 2021 and $53,546,231 in 2020.
Now, the city just has to decide what to do with the money, which will ultimately be decided by the city council through the budgeting process.
Any revenues, in the short term, go into the city’s budget reserve, City Manager Greg Caton said.
The city’s 2022 budget anticipates a $32.5 million reserve at the end of 2022, Finance Director Jodi Welch said, but that could be higher if sales and use tax revenues continue to outpace predictions.
However, the city has seen the numbers outpace predictions for long enough that there’s reason to believe this is a long-term deal.
“It’s not a breaking trend, it’s exactly what we’ve seen month after month,” Welch said about 2021 sales tax numbers.
The city’s sales and use tax revenues have also gone up each year since 2017 except 2020, but none of those years saw a jump like 2021.
The increase in sales tax revenue reflects an increase in economic interest in Grand Junction, something the city has been working toward and expects to see continue in 2022.
“We’ve been investing in our economic development for a number of years,” Caton said.
The city’s 2022 budget includes $3.7 million in economic development funding.
The increase in revenue allows the city to be more bullish in its budget in the coming year, Caton said, and gives city council more flexibility to support projects it wants done.
Caton said the extra revenue can help the city expand infrastructure and services. He cited the two new fire stations opening up in 2022: one, a rebuild of station 3 expected to open in May, and a new station, station 8, expected to open in December.
Both those stations are being paid for via bond funding, but Caton said the increased revenue from sales and use tax makes it easier to fund those types of projects.
“If we didn’t have such strong revenue streams, we wouldn’t see the significant reinvesting in the community you’ll see over the coming year and years,” Caton said.