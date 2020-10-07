Over the last three months, Grand Junction sales and use- tax revenue has been near or slightly ahead of 2019 revenues, which is better than had been expected.
Sales and use-tax revenue makes up a majority of the city of Grand Junction’s budget and was down significantly this spring during the coronavirus stay-at-home period — down 12% in March, 25% in April and 8% in May. However, beginning with June revenue, which is collected in July, the city has seen a return to near-normal sales tax numbers.
“Ninety days ago we knew less information than today,” City Manager Greg Caton said at Monday’s City Council Work Session. “Now that we’re able to have a couple strong sales tax (months), sales tax does seem to be returning.”
The most recent report, which covers sales and use tax that was generated during the month of August and collected in September, shows a 1.4% increase over the amount collected over the same period in 2019. However, it is 1% lower than the 2020 budgeted amount.
The sales and use tax numbers generated by businesses in July and collected by the city in August show even better results with a 2.5% increase over the same period in 2019 and a 0.2% increase over the 2020 budget — the only month since the pandemic began to exceed its budget projection.
“We got thrown a curveball with COVID in March,” Caton said.
“We were already into the fiscal year and all we really had was nine months to manage it and ended up with a surplus in 2020. So I feel really good about our ability to manage in 2021 and really hopeful for a strong recovery.”
Year-to-date through the September report, sales and use tax is still down but by less than originally expected. Compared to 2019, sales and use tax collections so far this year are down around $1.5 million, or 3.5%. Compared to the budget it is down $2.45 million or 5.5%.
At the beginning of the economic closures in the spring, Caton said the city would begin with a projection of a 25% decrease in sales and use tax for the year. Since then, that projection has been refined as more data has been collected.
“The revenues we started off with the 25% and that is the number that continues to be modified,” Caton said. “We lowered that to 20% then we lowered it to 15% and here we’re really starting to talk 5 to 10%. It’s highly likely we’re going to end up in that range.”