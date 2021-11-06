Every home game day, the Grand Junction High School community has packed the west stands — ususally the away side — at Stocker Stadium. After every game, the varsity football team will approach the student section and sing the school’s fight song with its fans.
For six decades, it has been an opportunity for the GJHS community to wear its uniqueness on its sleeve and honor alumni.
“Our students are the only ones in the valley who sit on those stands,” GJHS principal Meghan Roenicke said. “It’s always been something that was special to Grand Junction, it’s a part of our identity.”
The Tigers’ football team sang that fight song to its fans on those west stands for the last time on Oct. 28 after the team’s first win of the season.
The west stands were a gift from a GJHS senior class in the late 1950s, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said. The students raised money for them, with help from a local steel fabrication company.
Now, the stands are part of a renovation project at Stocker Stadium and Suplizio Field that amounts to about $10 million.
Thanks to relentless weather exposure since being erected, the stands are rusting. Sherbenou said no one has been seriously hurt on the stands, but spectators slipping is not uncommon.
Work on the new aluminium stands will begin as soon as the high school football and Colorado Mesa University football seasons have ended. Palisade High School has one regular-season game left before it likely hosts a playoff game, and Fruita Monument hosted a playoff game Friday. CMU has one home game left on its schedule. Once that work begins, the track around the football field will close for replacement.
Once work begins, Sherbenou said that general manager and contractor Shaw Construction — and its sub contractors — has a deadline to complete its work in the spring, just in time for Palisade’s graduation.
The project also includes major work on Stocker Stadium. Crews are replacing the seating behind home plate and stands along the third baseline at Suplizio, as well as the reconstruction of the west stands. The project is funded through collaboration between the city of Grand Junction, the Grand Junction Baseball Committee (JUCO), School District 51 and CMU. The city’s contribution comes from a conservation trust fund, Sherbenou explained.
Internet and audio-visual upgrades and improvements to the southwest and northwest entryways are also proposed for the project, and additional space for food trucks. The City Council authorized an additional investment of $2.5 million to complete those aspects in September. Colorado Mesa University will pay that money back over 12 years.
Those improvements for the stadium’s tower, which is much younger than most of the complex, is needed because of the rate at which technology advances, Sherbenou said.
“There was a CMU game where the sound went out for a few minutes, which is obviously not good,” Sherbenou said.
Lighting for Stocker and Suplizio are in need of upgrades, so the city is hoping to secure a grant from the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) to add LED lighting for both stadiums.
There are more improvements needed for the complex, as outlined by the Parks Improvement Advisory Board’s (PIBA) 2020 master plan. That 15-year plan looked at the entire complex and identified about $34 million worth of improvements and renovations, including the current project. But Sherbenou said he hopes the city doesn’t have to dig into that list for a while.
“The master plan is divided into three phases: Immediate, which we are doing now, 8-10 years and 12 years,” Sherbenou said. “It is a long-term vision for the continued evolution of this major cornerstone of the community’s infrastructure.”
Once the work is done, Roenicke said the tried and true Tiger traditions of sitting opposite where they should and singing the fight song may not feel the same, but they’ll stay intact.
“I don’t know if it’s going to feel the same but it’s been fun to be quirky and sit on the opposing side. Plus we never have the sun in our eyes,” she said. “It’s something that makes us unique.”
Dan West contributed to this story.