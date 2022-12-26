Grand Junction could see its first recreational marijuana stores open in 2023 as the city looks to wrap up the licensing process early in the year.
Residents voted to approve recreational marijuana in the city in the April, 2021, election.
A total of 10 recreational marijuana business licenses will be awarded via a lottery process. Up to two licenses will be allowed in the Horizon Drive Business District, and no recreational marijuana businesses will be allowed on the ground floor on Main Street from First Street to Seventh Street.
Candidates must meet certain criteria to get into the lottery, as well as go through a review process by city staff and a public hearing.
Applicants must have insurance, a property in which to have the store, a sales tax license for the business, pass background checks, have a security plan, a business plan, a plan for keeping underage people off the premises, a plan for disposing of unsold cannabis, a ventilation plan, and disclose their financial interests and pay application and licensing fees.
The city received 47 applications during the application period, which closed June 8.
Of those, 26 applications were forwarded to city staff for a review, and 13 of the 21 denied applicants decided to appeal.
After the staff review process, the city held seven hearings in September, 21 in October, eight in November and one in December. Another is scheduled for Jan. 4.
Appeals have been sent to the 21st Judicial District Court. Those appeals take about 45-60 days, according to the city.
The city has not said how many applicants have been forwarded to the lottery or how many are in the appeals process or have been denied.
Once the lottery is held, applicants will have up to one year to open for business.
Some residents have taken issue with the amount of time it is taking to get the stores — and the tax revenue that comes with them — opened.
“I’ve gotta tell you, from the streets, that nobody ever anticipates a nickel of weed money is gonna come in in 2023,” Scott Beilfuss told City Council at its Dec. 7 meeting. “We would hope that sometime in the near, near future that we start giving out these licenses.”
“This week was my second anniversary of being on the cannabis board,” Beilfuss continued. “So it was two years ago that we put forth a lot of good information to get this off and running, and every town in this state has figured out how to do this quickly.
“Missouri just passed retail weed, and they’re going to be giving out licenses for the whole state of Missouri in three months.