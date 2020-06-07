When rain and thunderstorms postponed Saturday’s Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Grand Junction, it was the first time all week that protesters on the Western Slope budged.
Demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality have swept the United States — as well as other countries protesting in solidarity — and Grand Junction has been no exception. Beginning with last Saturday’s candlelight vigil for George Floyd, who was killed while being detained by Minneapolis police May 25, demonstrations have become a daily event for supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“This has been happening in our country for the entirety of its existence, but now that everybody has access to it and can see it, it’s forcing people to have those really deep, tough thoughts of ‘What if that was me? What if I was in that situation? What if my kids were in that situation?’” said former Colorado Mesa University defensive back and football team captain Antonio Clark. “There are a lot of people trying to step out of their own shoes and their own walks to try to understand our plight.”
Hundreds attended that first vigil, with more watching live on Facebook. That vigil was a prelude to a week of not only protest, but also civic action that included conversations with law enforcement, marches to City Hall and the police department, and calls for change from School District 51, Colorado Mesa University and the Grand Junction City Council.
“It was really motivating,” said Laurel Carpenter, one of the vigil’s organizers who helped plan and carry out last week’s event. “It was really stunning to see Grand Junction begin to engage in this process with such momentum. This is just the beginning, and that’s a critical piece of this work, to realize it’s just the beginning. We’ve had a good beginning.”
That vigil was sponsored by Grand Junction Mutual Aid, Grand Junction Black Lives Matter and West Slope Anti-Racist Action. Today’s gathering is set for noon beginning at Sherwood Park.
Throughout the week, local protesters have been steadfast in their commitment to peaceful demonstrations. Many have taken to engaging law enforcement in conversations about policing, including in a march to the police station earlier in the week.
“As long as we have officers out there who are willing to have that discussion and willing to tell us that they are going to make changes, it’s amazing,” said 19-year-old Maddy McBeth, one of the organizers of the past week’s protests. “We haven’t seen too much police activity, but when we have, it’s them supporting it, blocking off roads for us. The protesters have been very peaceful. When I created the group, I made things clear that we are not to throw things at cops, block traffic when it’s not necessary or break any laws because we want our message to be heard.”
Clark also believes he’s seeing progress being made in the relationship between local law enforcement and minority communities. He particularly praised the response from Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker.
“I’ve never gotten the vibe that he’s pissed off about what we’re doing,” Clark said. “He’s worked with us to repair that relationship between the community and police. They’ve been respectful of our protests, which we’ve kept peaceful, as well. No looting or rioting. They’ve been cool to us. We’re going to keep holding them accountable in that relationship.”
The history of such protests spans decades, marked with names like Arthur McDuffie and Rodney King.
Just in the last decade, black men and women dying at the hands of police have prompted outcry and protests, with notable cases including Sandra Bland, Philando Castile, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Alton Sterling, Kendra James, Freddie Gray, Sam Dubose, Walter Scott, Eric Harris and 12-year-old Tamir Rice.
However, Floyd’s death, as well as the death of 26-year-old emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor at the hands of Louisville police, sparked an unprecedented response nationally.
Local activists also noted what feels like a sea change for national awareness of police brutality. Some pointed to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and the nation’s anxieties resulting from it, as a contributing factor.
“One of the key issues here is because we’ve all been in quarantine,” said Devin Pinkston, a local mental health counselor. “A lot of us have been really clumped in online, and because of that, because we don’t have other outlets to go to, we’re seeing it, and it’s constant thing that’s present on our phones, on TV, and it’s not something we can just escape from. I’ve noticed, since the event with George Floyd, I’ve seen quite a few of my white friends and allies standing up and pointing out that this has been a travesty and more attention needs to be brought to the issue. It’s partly been the culmination of injustices and also with quarantine, we haven’t had the ability to get away from it.
“I think that’s a positive thing. We don’t need to run away from it. We need to face it head-on.”
While national news prompted the Grand Junction protests, organizers say they have goals for local efforts as well.
Thomas Smith, who has worked with fellow ‘white BLM allies’ McBeth and Carpenter in planning demonstrations, believes that racism is an underlying cultural issue in the Grand Valley, an issue that stems largely from the area’s lack of diversity and, thus, a lack of exposure to other cultures and ideas.
Pinkston also believes that lack of exposure has been detrimental to Mesa County’s views on race.
“People want to be heard for how they feel and recognized for the injustices that have been happening racially,” Pinkston said. “One thing I’ve noticed in this town as far as comments go on some of the news articles is people saying, ‘all lives matter’ and this isn’t a big deal here. It’s a big deal, and just because it doesn’t pertain to that individual, probably a white individual, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.
“That’s the message that we as people of color are trying to get across. We wouldn’t be making noise and bringing this to light if it weren’t an issue.”