The Grand Junction Fire Department is lending a hand to our neighbors to the north by providing a wildland firefighting team.
Wednesday the Department deployed four wildland firefighters and Brush Engine 6 to Laramie, Wyoming, which is experiencing severe wildfire conditions.
They are not responding to a specific fire, but will be available to help respond and suppress fires as quickly as possible.
This is the department’s second deployment of this type this year.
It recently deployed a team to California, where the crew provided fire patrols in a high-risk area. That crew returned to Grand Junction on Monday.
The Laramie crew will provide similar services. The focus of the deployment in Wyoming is to help regional authorities identify and get ahead of fires with a quick response before they spread. The crew and vehicle could be in Wyoming for up to two weeks.
With Mesa County still in stage 1 fire restrictions, the GJ Fire Department is keeping wildland firefighters and specialized response vehicles available in Grand Junction to be able to respond to local incidents.
In early July, the wildland team deployed four firefighters and Brush 6 to California. The crew drove to San Bernardino where they were assigned to a wildfire in the region.
For more information on the latest deployment contact the Community Outreach Office at 970-549-5800 or email GJFirePIO@gjcity.org.