The city of Grand Junction has begun a pilot program allowing e-scooter companies to operate in Grand Junction.
Two e-scooter companies, Lime and Bird, are participating in the pilot study, which was approved by City Council in July 2022.
Between 200 and 500 scooters are being deployed, according to the city of Grand Junction.
Some Bird scooters were briefly installed last week, earlier than they were supposed to, before being removed.
The scooters will be able to operate within areas of Grand Junction city limits, with the study focusing on areas around the downtown, Colorado Mesa University and Mesa Mall.
"Bird and Lime each have a user-friendly app available for download from the Apple or Google Play app store. In the app, you can learn about Local Riding Guidelines, including parking and operation rules specific to Grand Junction. Additionally, each app proves users with an opportunity to report problems or learn more about that operator's service," a website for the pilot study states.
Helmets must be worn by riders under age 18. In most of the city, the parking is free-floating.
The speed limit on sidewalks is 6 miles per hour and the speed limit on multi-use paths, such as the Riverfront Trail, is 15 miles per hour. The city of Grand Junction recommends the scooters be used in bike lanes. The scooters are not allowed on Main Street between First Street and Seventh Street.
Grand Junction City Council members were able to test out the e-scooters from both companies at a demonstration Monday. No one crashed, although some council members took to the scooters faster than others.
"I thought it was a lot easier than I expected it to be," Council Member Dennis Simpson said. "I'm the old guy on the council, I thought I'd just watch but I got on it and it went fine."
Simpson said he had never even ridden a non-motorized scooter, so he considered his first-ever scooter ride a success.
"It was fun," he said.
Simpson said the scooters could be an option for older people who can't walk very far to get places.
"I think all ages can learn to use this," he said. "It might be a harder to convince senior citizens to try it but it's not that hard."
Mayor Anna Stout said she felt the scooters were not intimidating, and the ride went smooth.
"As I was riding it, I could definitely picture riding around town, going from appointment to appointment on it," Stout said. "It's not something that is slow or cumbersome or challenging to have a backpack or a sling on. It certainly felt just riding around the parking lot today like something that is a real viable option for getting around town."
Stout said she hopes the e-scooters help fill the gap in transportation options between walking and cars.
"This is exciting because for somebody who is probably too far away to walk or bike, but doesn't want to drive a car around or doesn't have a car to drive around, this gives those middle options and I'm really excited about how this starts to fill in the spectrum a lot better for us," She said.
The study will finish Oct. 30, 2024.
