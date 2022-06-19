The city of Grand Junction is taking out $7.5 million in loans to finance two water infrastructure projects.
Grand Junction City Council approved a $4.3 million loan, to be paid back over 10 years with a 1% interest rate, for the Carson Dam Rehabilitation Project and a $3.2 million loan, to be paid back over 20 years with a 1.65% interest rate, for the Kannah Creek Flow Line Project.
Both loans are from the Colorado Water Conservation Board.
The Carson Dam Rehabilitation Project is addressing safety issues with the dam at Carson Reservoir, which is owned by the city of Grand Junction and has been identified as a “high hazard” dam.
Work on the project began in 2021.
The project was originally supposed to cost $3 million, according to a staff report, but unforeseen circumstances have increased the price to $4.3 million.
The Kannah Creek Flow Line Project is replacing about three miles of 18-inch cast iron and 20-inch steel pipe that has reached the end of its useful life.
The 17.5 mile Kannah Creek Flow Line runs from Kannah Creek to Grand Junction’s water treatment plant.
The project will increase the line’s flow capacity to 9.8 million gallons per day, according to city staff.
Payments on both loans are scheduled to start in 2023.
The loans will be repaid with funds from water service charges.