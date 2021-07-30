Mesa County residents got a chance to give their opinions on wolf reintroduction in western Colorado face-to-face with representatives of the agency tasked with developing a plan to do so.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Keystone Policy Center, the consultant hired to help with the planning process, have been traveling to communities across Colorado to gather information and opinions of citizens.
“We’re out here listening,” Keystone Policy Center Senior Policy Director Julie Shapiro said. “It’s a scoping phase. It’s early. There’s no draft plan yet. We want to hear all the comments and questions and ideas from the public.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Area Wildlife Manager Kirk Oldham said with the process being so early it can be difficult when citizens have specific questions like where wolves will be released, as that has not yet been determined. He said they’re focused on hearing from the people at this point.
“I think what we hope to get is the local concerns, the local attitudes and suggestions and ideas and input on what’s going to make our wolf restoration effort a success for these communities,” Oldham said.
Dani Brach, a local rancher, said she came out to learn more about the planning for wolf reintroduction and to share some of her thoughts and concerns. She said one thing she thought should be considered is the time of year when wolves are reintroduced. She said fall would be a problem for many ranchers.
“We’re shipping calves. We’re weaning calves,” Brach said. “Then you’re going to introduce wolves in the middle of livestock when it’s one of the busiest times for ranchers on public lands such as BLM and National Forest.”
She said it’s going to be difficult on ranchers and their herds any time of the year, though. The cattle know the land they are grazing on, she said, like it’s a route to work and wolves will disrupt that, putting stress on them.
“When you start putting that kind of stress on cattle it has a lot to do with how they eat and grow their calves in poundage,” Brach said. “As you always try to wean at a certain weight and that’s going to be reduced because instead of grazing they might be in flight, they might be under constant stress.”
Part of the ballot initiative that passed last year, which called for wolf reintroduction, included that a method of compensation be developed for ranchers. Brach said she thought it would be difficult to develop a fair compensation plan. She said it would need to take into account the differences in value between an older cow and a younger one or the cost of a bull.
Tom Zieber, a Gunnison resident who is in favor of wolf reintroduction, said he wanted to make sure ranchers were treated fairly in the plan. He said he was encouraged that the state was starting to identify funding for wolf depredation. He said he was also there to advocate for a plan that also treats the wolves humanely.
“In the long run what I’d like to see is zero cattle killed and zero wolves killed because of lethal control,” Zieber said. “That would be the ultimate goal. I don’t know if that’s attainable yet, but it’s something worth looking at and working towards.”
This listening session is one of 14 that are being held across the state in July and August. Once they are completed, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, as well as its advisory groups, will use the information collected to help develop a draft plan, Shapiro said.
“It is a big job because we’re hearing from a lot of folks and we welcome all comments,” Shapiro said. “It’s going to be a big job to pull that together, but we want to ultimately reflect on the themes that we’re hearing, maybe some of the differences that we’re hearing, whether it’s regional or just different perspectives, and pull that together to help inform CPW as it drafts the plan.”
If you did not go to the open house you can still submit your comments online Shapiro said. They are accepting public input at wolfengagementco.org.