Grand Junction’s tap water was judged the best-tasting in the Rocky Mountain region at a September conference.

“Grand Junction’s treated water took 1st place in the Taste Test Competition for water utilities from Wyoming, New Mexico, and Colorado at the Rocky Mountain Section of the American Water Works Association on September 19,” Utilities Director Randi Kim wrote in a report. “Treated water was judged on taste, appearance, smell, and overall impression by a diverse panel of judges.”