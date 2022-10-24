Grand Junction’s tap water was judged the best-tasting in the Rocky Mountain region at a September conference.
“Grand Junction’s treated water took 1st place in the Taste Test Competition for water utilities from Wyoming, New Mexico, and Colorado at the Rocky Mountain Section of the American Water Works Association on September 19,” Utilities Director Randi Kim wrote in a report. “Treated water was judged on taste, appearance, smell, and overall impression by a diverse panel of judges.”
The first-place award, shaped like a water droplet, was presented at last week’s City Council meeting.
Grand Junction’s water comes from reservoirs on Grand Mesa.
“Obviously we have great source water here, we are very fortunate to be first users of a pristine water source,” Water Services Manager Mark Ritterbush said. “We still need to be mindful to protect our watershed, our forests, and also our water rights that we do have up there.”
Ritterbush said it takes a lot of staff to make sure Grand Junction’s water is high quality.
“If you think about it, a lot could go wrong getting it from the mesa to the customer’s tap,” Ritterbush said.
He said the award reflects positively on the caliber of the staff in the water department.
“They’re able to maintain that water integrity all the way through the process, all the way to the customers’ taps,” he said.
Staff took their own initiative to enter the contest. More than 30 employees are in the department.
“Winning this is just icing on the cake,” he said. “That’s a good story, it also just goes to tell me that we’re doing this process, we’re doing things the right way, which as the manager makes me really happy.”