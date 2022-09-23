Grand Junction residents will soon be able to install graywater systems in their residences after city council voted 5-0 Wednesday to approve an ordinance allowing and regulating the practice.
Graywater systems allow residents to re-use some wastewater before it goes into the wastewater system, cutting water usage in homes.
Graywater is wastewater that has been collected from fixtures for beneficial uses, according to city staff. Graywater sources include bathroom and laundry room sinks, showers, bathtubs and washing machines, but do nor include toilets, kitchen sinks or dishwashers.
"Colorado’s Graywater Control regulations require that cities adopt an ordinance for graywater that specifies requirements, prohibitions, and standards for the use of graywater for non-drinking purposes, to encourage the use of graywater, and to protect public health and water quality," a report from Utilities Director Randi Kim states.
Greywater can be used for things like landscaping and flushing toilets.
Council Member Randall Reitz said he was happy Grand Junction is addressing the drought conditions in the west with this decision.
"This really is about water scarcity and increasing water scarcity especially as we experience growth, and this is in my mind the first step. What I would hope after we hopefully pass this tonight is that council looks towards ways to incentivize this, so that when we have new development people are actually making use of this," Council Member Abe Herman said.
Council members Anna Stout and Phil Pe'a were absent.