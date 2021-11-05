The Grand Junction City Council voted Wednesday to join a settlement brought on by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office against opioid makers and distributors.
The settlement could be up to $22.8 billion from opioid distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, according to a staff report, and Colorado’s share could be more than $300 million.
According to a staff report on the settlement, the actual amount of money the city will receive will be determined once the memorandum of understanding is executed.
“Currently, the Grand Junction Police Department and City Attorney’s Office are working with Mesa County on a collaborative approach that will detail how to utilize the settlement funding,” a staff report on the settlement read.
According to the resolution authorizing the city to join, City Manager Greg Caton will be the city’s voting member on the settlement’s regional abatement fund council, and Police Chief Doug Shoemaker will be a non-voting member.
In other business, the council voted 6-1 to approve on first reading the proposed 2022 budget, with Dennis Simpson dissenting.
Simpson said he would rather approve the budget in its “final” binder book form, and took issue with line items in the budget related to “budget savings” and “contingencies.”
Caton said the city budgets contingencies because of fluctuating insurance costs.
Simpson said if the city doesn’t know how or how much of the money is going to be used it shouldn’t be in the budget.
Councilors Phillip Pe’a and Abe Herman said Simpson should have brought up his concerns sooner in one of the council’s previous meetings regarding the budget., instead of waiting until the public hearing.
“The staff has worked so hard, Dennis, to get this to us and to wait ’til now to spring it on them just embarrasses me,” Pe’a said.
The council voted unanimously to approve a memorandum of understanding with Mesa County for an environmental study of a potential interchange at I-70 and 29 Road. The study will cost $2,436,237 and be split between the two governments.