Veterans Affairs officials are working to ensure that their clients, many of whom could be vulnerable to COVID-19, remain healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the VA Western Colorado Health Care System spokeswoman Kayla Holst, 6,500 veterans are served in Mesa County.
The largest population of veterans are from the Vietnam era, she said, making many part of the high-risk portion of the community.
Mesa County Public Health suggests adults 65 years and older should limit public interactions and stay at home as much as possible.
At Wednesday’s community briefing, Melody Brougham, interim associate director of the health care system, said all of the residents in community living centers have tested negative for the virus.
“It remains our top priority to monitor veterans appropriately,” she said.
Veterans Affairs operates 170 hospitals across the country.
Dr. Doug Rosendale, the medical center’s chief of staff, said they are doing their best to take care of our veterans.
“I want to commend our veterans for how they are staying at home and trying to be diligent citizens in our community,” he said.
He added that his team is ready for a COVID-19 surge.
Starting Wednesday, BlueMed tents began to be assembled at the Western Colorado Health System’s campus to help practice and prepare for a COVID-19 surge.
Holst added there’s a mental health and social aspect that the VA provides that’s just “been put on pause” as a result of the virus.
Health care system Director Patrick Hull said they’ve been hearing a lot from veterans regarding when it will be safe to come back to the hospital and what they are doing to make it safe inside.
He said many clients are dependent on the VA hospital for primary care, and procedures like colonoscopies have had to be delayed.
Veterans also can’t access many of the social services they are used to having like yoga, the library and other things that help with their own mental health.
“Many individuals come in for socialization and there’s a family that forms,” Hull said. “So often veterans are isolated from their families, and the VA becomes their family.”
“We have not had the ability to provide that, but we will be soon,” he said.
He hopes such services will open sometime this summer.
One positive he’s seen from the pandemic is the dramatic increase in utilizing telemedicine from veterans, a trend he expects to continue into the future.