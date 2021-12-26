Grand Junction voters elected three new city council members and one familiar face in April’s municipal election.
Rick Taggart was re-elected, although he switched from at-large to District A, and Dennis Simpson (District D), Abe Herman (District E) and Randall Reitz (at large) were elected to first terms with the city council.
“I feel really good for the people that won tonight. Not so much for me, I’m thrilled for myself, but I’m really happy about council as a whole,” Taggart said at the time. “I think it’s going to be a very good council and it’s going to help this city continue to move forward.”
Taggart’s seat was contested by Mark McCallister, Herman won his seat over Jody Green, Reitz beat former City Council member Kraig Andrews and Simpson beat Greg Haitz for his seat in an election that saw big money raised for such a small election.
The far-right group Stand for the Constitution donated to each of the losing candidates.
During the campaign, Reitz said he wanted to be a “centrist bridge builder” on council.
The new council took care of its most important piece of annual business when it passed a $237 million budget earlier this month, 6-1, with Simpson voting against.
Simpson, who had run for city council two previous times, said when he was elected he knew there would be times when he would be in the minority.
The budget included $1 million earmarked for housing issues, something Herman said he was looking forward to working on when he was elected.
The new council members’ first meeting was a work session on marijuana regulations. During the April election, a measure allowing recreational marijuana businesses in Grand Junction passed easily. Marijuana sales will be taxed at 8.25% by the city to start.
Currently, the city is planning to limit the number of marijuana business licenses that are given out at 10, and pick who gets a permit via weighted lottery. Marijuana stores will not be allowed on the ground floor on Main Street between First Street and Eighth Street, and the number of stores in the Horizon Drive area will be limited to two.
That said, Simpson and Taggart have expressed reservations about the weighted lottery. The council is working through which criteria will receive more weight in the lottery and/or application process, for example demonstrating tax compliance and not having a history of violations.
Public comment on the proposed regulation has been dominated by those in the industry already speaking about what has worked for them in other areas, saying they favor a totally merit-based system instead of a weighted lottery, and some locals have voiced concerns about being frozen out of the new industry.
City Council is expected to revisit the regulations early in 2022.