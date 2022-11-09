10th and grand (west).jpg

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

The Lofts on Grand construction is being largely funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), as the agency is contributing $13 million to the $17 million project.

Two ballot measures increasing taxes on lodging businesses to fund affordable housing initiatives in Grand Junction failed by large margins Tuesday night.

The first ballot measure, 2A, proposed increasing the city’s lodging tax from 6% to 7% per night. The second, 2B, proposed creating an 8% tax per night on short-term rental businesses. Both measures failed by more than 20%, according to results as of 9 p.m.

Lodging Tax

Tom Levally stands outside his home, which also contains short-term and long-term rental units, on the 400 block of Chipeta Avenue in Grand Junction, Colo., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Levally opposes increasing the city lodging tax, claiming that it would put him at a disadvantage to short-term rentals that are outside of the city limits. Photo by Barton Glasser