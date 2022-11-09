Tom Levally stands outside his home, which also contains short-term and long-term rental units, on the 400 block of Chipeta Avenue in Grand Junction, Colo., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Levally opposes increasing the city lodging tax, claiming that it would put him at a disadvantage to short-term rentals that are outside of the city limits. Photo by Barton Glasser
Two ballot measures increasing taxes on lodging businesses to fund affordable housing initiatives in Grand Junction failed by large margins Tuesday night.
The first ballot measure, 2A, proposed increasing the city’s lodging tax from 6% to 7% per night. The second, 2B, proposed creating an 8% tax per night on short-term rental businesses. Both measures failed by more than 20%, according to results as of 9 p.m.
A third measure, 2C, asked voters to approve a change in the city charter allowing Grand Junction to lease property the city owns for up to 99 years for residential purposes, instead of the current 25 years. That measure was too close to call, with 11,127 voting yes and 11,370 voting no as of 9 p.m.
The two tax measures were estimated to bring in about $1.35 million in 2023.
Gov. Jared Polis signed a measure earlier this year allowing districts that collect lodging taxes to use those funds to go toward affordable housing instead of marketing, which is what those funds are usually used for.
According to the city, the funds are earmarked to support the city’s housing strategy, specifically creating more affordable housing options in Grand Junction.
Grand Junction’s current 6% lodging tax funds Visit Grand Junction, the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission and the Grand Junction Air Service Alliance.
Grand Junction City Council voted 6-1 in September to put the three issues on the ballot. Rick Taggart voted against, saying he thought the city could find money in its budget for affordable housing without creating a new tax.
The lodging tax increase and short-term rental tax drew the ire of the businesses that would be affected. Members of the Horizon Drive Business District, which contains many of the hotels in Grand Junction, wrote a letter urging the city not to put the lodging tax increase on the ballot, saying lodging tax funds should only be used to market the area.
Short-term rental owners argued they were being unfairly targeted for taking units out of the city’s housing stock and turning them into businesses. Short-term rentals pay the city’s lodging tax, but pay residential property taxes instead of commercial property taxes, which are considerably higher.
Local realtor and short-term rental owner Kevin Cole said, he would have liked the City Council to do more research before putting the measures on the ballot.
Cole said affordable housing should be supported, but he felt the city of Grand Junction was laying the blame for the housing shortage at the feet of short-term rental owners.
“To try to put the blame on short-term rentals was done at the 11th hour without a lot of research or thought,” Cole said. “It just seemed rushed.”
Grand Junction’s proposed 2023 budget assumes passage of the funds. City Manager Greg Caton told council city staff can reevaluate if the measures don’t pass.
The town of Palisade also put a lodging tax increase on the ballot, asking voters to approve an increase from $2 per night to $6 per night to go toward marketing the area and emergency services. That increase was passing 506 votes to 421 votes as of 9 p.m.
That tax increase was estimated on the ballot to bring in $200,000 in 2023.